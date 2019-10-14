

Defending champions Britain (red) claimed their second win in the Sultan of Johor Cup when they edged Japan 2-1 at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru yesterday. - NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



DEFENDING champions Britain claimed their second win in the Sultan of Johor Cup when they edged Japan 2-1 at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru yesterday.





It was a sweet hard-fought win as Japan had beaten them 2-1 in last year’s pool match.



In another match, India, who defeated Malaysia 4-2 on Saturday, hammered New Zealand 8-2.



Britain took the lead in the 13th minute through Loan Wall, but Japan equalised off Kosei Kawabe’s field attempt in the 21st minute. Nicholas Park scored the winner in the 47th minute.



“We faced many difficulties in this match but what is important is that we ended up with three points.



“My players picked up the tempo from the second quarter onwards after a poor opening 15 minutes,” said Britain coach Jon Bleby.



India were dominant against the Kiwis and scored through Dilpreet Singh (sixth), Shilanand Lakra (14th), Sanjay (17th, 22nd), Mandeep Mor (20th), Suman Beck (45th), Pratap Lakra (50th), Sudeep Chirmako (51st). Dylan Thomas (28th, 44th) replied for New Zealand.



RESULTS: Japan 1 Britain 2, India 8 New Zealand 2, Malaysia 1 Australia 1.



New Straits Times