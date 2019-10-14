Johor Bahru (MAS)



Results



13 Oct 2019 16:10 JPN v GBR (RR) 1 - 2

13 Oct 2019 18:10 IND v NZL (RR) 8 - 2

13 Oct 2019 20:40 AUS v MAS (RR) 1 - 1



14 Oct is a rest day



Fixtures



15 Oct 2019 16:10 GBR v AUS (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

15 Oct 2019 18:10 JPN v IND (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

15 Oct 2019 20:40 NZL v MAS (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 2 2 0 0 12 4 8 6 2 Great Britain 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6 3 Australia 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4 4 Malaysia 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 5 Japan 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 6 New Zealand 2 0 0 2 2 10 -8 0

FIH Match Centre