2019 Sultan of Johor Cup - Day 2
Johor Bahru (MAS)
Results
13 Oct 2019 16:10 JPN v GBR (RR) 1 - 2
13 Oct 2019 18:10 IND v NZL (RR) 8 - 2
13 Oct 2019 20:40 AUS v MAS (RR) 1 - 1
14 Oct is a rest day
Fixtures
15 Oct 2019 16:10 GBR v AUS (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
15 Oct 2019 18:10 JPN v IND (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
15 Oct 2019 20:40 NZL v MAS (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|6
|2
|Great Britain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|3
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|5
|Japan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|6
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
|-8
|0