The forward notched two goals and two assists over the weekend



By Zack Rovner





Credit: Gary Lin



The Red and Blue had five straight losses to start the year, but Penn field hockey has managed to turn the corner in recent weeks.





Since their tough start to the season, which included three games against top-15 ranked opponents, the Quakers have won five of their past six contests, including two Ivy League victories. Much of their recent success has been linked to sophomore forward Maddy Fagan, who was named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.



Fagan, who leads the team with 13 points on the season, has propelled the Red and Blue as of late, recording either a goal or an assist in each of the team’s past six games. This past weekend, she recorded two goals and two assists as Penn battled hard for two overtime victories over Ivy League opponent Dartmouth and crosstown foe Drexel.



In Penn’s victory over Dartmouth, Fagan recorded two goals and an assist, including the game-tying assist to knot the game at three goals apiece and send the contest to overtime. She continued her dominant weekend the following day against Drexel when, once again, Fagan recorded the game-tying assist on a ball to junior forward Erin Quinn, who scored over the keeper to send the Quakers to their second overtime contest of the weekend.



Fagan and the Quakers' attack will look to continue their recent success this weekend in a game at Columbia on Friday followed by a home contest against No. 11 Delaware on Sunday.



The Daily Pennsylvanian