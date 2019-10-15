by Nigel Simon





Kristien Emmanuel scored a hat-trick to lead a youthful Malvern to a 6-3 beating of titleholders Queen's Park Cricket Club in the T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Men's Open Division at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook, on Sunday. KRISTIEN EMMANUEL



Kristien Em­manuel scored a hat-trick and fel­low na­tion­al play­er Daniel By­er scored twice to lead a youth­ful Malvern team to a 6-3 beat­ing of ti­tle­hold­ers Queen's Park Crick­et Club in the T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship Men's Open Di­vi­sion at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Wood­brook on Sun­day.





The Parkites end­ed with four points from their first two match­es, took con­trol of the en­counter in the 13th minute through for­mer na­tion­al cap­tain Dar­ren Cowie, but four min­utes lat­er By­er drew Malvern lev­el be­fore Em­manuel put the lat­ter ahead in the 22nd fol­lowed, on­ly for Shawn Lee Quay to get a sec­ond for the Parkites to get back on even terms at 2-2 in the 23rd.



How­ev­er, with­in four min­utes Aidan Mar­cano re­stored Malvern's slim cush­ion at 3-2 fol­lowed by a strike from Em­manuel in the 36th to go 4-2 up.



The Parkites did not throw in the tow­el and got a life­line when Lee Quay got his sec­ond of the con­test in the 47th to close the gap to 3-4, but Malvern was not done yet ei­ther at the oth­er end, with By­er scor­ing his sec­ond of the match in the 40th, and Em­manuel again with sec­onds of the restart to com­plete his hat-trick and con­demn the Parkites to their first loss in three match­es.



The win lift­ed Malvern to nine points from five match­es, four be­hind un­beat­en De­fence Force who came from 0-1 down to crush Fa­ti­ma 12-3 led by a sev­en-goal out­burst from na­tion­al de­fend­er Mar­cus James.



James got his goals in the third, fifth, sixth, eighth, 25th, 29th and 30th min­utes while fel­low na­tion­al play­er Shaquille Daniel got two, and the trio of Dy­lan Fran­cis, Javon Wood­ward, and Mick­el Pierre one each.



For Fa­ti­ma, who are with­out a point af­ter three match­es, Matthew Per­reira scored twice, and Alex­ei Mo­hammed the oth­er.



And in the oth­er men's Open clash, Kelon Sker­rit con­tin­ued his rich vein of form for Paragon, scor­ing a tre­ble in their 8-2 spank­ing of Shape for a third vic­to­ry in four match­es.



In the lone Women's Cham­pi­onship Di­vi­sion match, de­fend­ing cham­pi­ons Ven­ture was de­nied their first win in four match­es in a 1-1 draw with Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias.



This af­ter Do­minique Robin­son's go-ahead item in the 24th minute was can­celled out by Elise Olton with three min­utes left in the con­test.



De­spite drop­ping two points, Mag­no­lias stayed top of the four-team ta­ble with ten points from four match­es and two left to play, four more than Malvern who have three match­es re­main­ing while Paragon has three points from as many match­es, and Ven­tures one from four.



RE­SULTS



Sun­day



Men's Open



Paragon 8 (Kelon Sker­rit 4th, 29th, 33rd, Daniel Mc Kie 10th, Kaleb Quashie 12th, Joel Daniel 23rd, Tariq Singh 31st, 37th) vs Shape 2 (Shel­don De Lisle 13th,



De­fence Force 12 (Mar­cus James 3rd, 5th, 6th, 8th, 25th, 29th, 30th, Shaquille Daniel 23rd, 25th, Dy­lan Fran­cis 11th, Javon Wood­ward 18th, Mick­el Pierre 30th) vs Fa­ti­ma 3 (A. Mo­hammed 4th, Matthew Per­reira 23rd, 40th)



Malvern 6 (Daniel By­er 17th, 40th, Kristien Em­manuel 22nd, 36th, 40th, Aidan Mar­cano 27th) vs QPCC 3 (Dar­ren Cowie 13th, Shawn Lee Quay 23rd, 37th)



Women's Open



SC Mag­no­lias 1 (Elise Olton 37 ) vs Ven­tures 1 (Do­minique Robin­son 24th)



Mixed Vet­er­ans



Po­lice 6 (Suzette Pierre 5th, Solomon Ec­cles 20th, 37th, Nicholas Wren 26th, 34th, Dwain Quan Chan 15th) vs QPCC 2 (Pe­dro Zand­vli­et 15th, Reiza Ho­sein 40th)



Trin­i­ty Men



Malvern 3 (Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 28th, 33rd, Idi Akii Bua 23rd) vs Fa­ti­ma 2 (Zechari­ah Gow­sack 3rd, Kaleb Pin­der 8th)



Trin­i­ty Women



Har­vard Check­ers 6 (Patrice Pad­more 12th, 13th, Nia Cum­ber­batch 8th, Ke­cia Ho­sein 17th, Patri­ca Wright-Alex­is 36th, Kwylan Ec­cles 39th) vs Notre Dame 3 (Nicole White­man 3)



The Trinidad Guardian