The first round of the Scottish Cup produced a few scenarios – the odd upset, a few penalty shoot-outs and several large scores. But that`s all part of this old competition.





In the shock department Premiership Glasgow University succumbed 2-1 to Stirling.



However, in the top tie of the day holders Edinburgh University gained revenge for their league defeat by dumping previously unbeaten Clydesdale Western out of the cup with a 2-0 win at Peffermill, Georgia Jones and Robyn Belch were on target.



No such issues for Western Wildcats with a 3-1 victory over Edinburgh University`s second string, Rona Stewart (2) and Catriona Booth did the damage.



Premiership leaders Dundee Wanderers put eight past Edinburgh University 3rds, Vikki Bunce scored four while Jess Martin got a couple and there was one each for Mhairi Miller and Emily Dark.



Elsewhere in the Premiership Merlins Gordonians survived their trip to CALA Edinburgh with a 2-1 win, while Watsonians beat their second string 6-0. .



Earlier in the week Grove Menzieshill marched into the next round with a convincing 5-0 win over GHK, there were four goals for Lucy Smith while Katie Stott got the other.



In the men`s competition Edinburgh University produced the largest total of the day with 14 goals against Monarchs. Robbie Croll scored a hat-trick for the students while there were doubles for Jack Jamieson, Guy Rowson, Costa Stylianou and Nathan Liggett.



Western Wildcats had a 10-0 win over Strathclyde University, Rob Harwood scored three while Richard Pollock, Joe McConnell and Fraser Calder got two each.



Some ties had to revert to a penalty shoot-out to resolve the issue. Premiership Dundee Wanderers were held to a 3-3 draw by second division Erskine Stewarts Melville, but pulled through 7-6 on the sudden death shoot-out. In normal play Bobby Ralph, Paul Dailly and Gregor Pearson scored for the Taysiders.



Clydesdale also required a 5-4 shoot-out score to dispose of Uddingston in the all-Premiership contest at Bothwell Castle Policies after the game ended 3-3 in normal time. Blake Hinton, Jacky Tran and Tom Hyndman were on target for the Lanarkshire side.



In the all- second division clash St Andrews University were 2-1 victors over Dunfermline Carnegie. In the final tie Watsonians won through when Stepps conceded the tie.



Scottish Hockey Union media release