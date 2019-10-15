Rod Gilmour





Maddie Goodman is in her second full season with Bowdon Hightown, the only northern club in the Investec Premier Division Credit: HOCKEYTODAY.CO.UK



When Maddie Goodman, the Bowdon Hightown forward, moved from Banbury to Cheshire as a young girl, her parents were intent on finding her a pitch to play on and keep active in sport. As the 17-year-old says now: "A football pitch, hockey pitch, any sport."





Her childhood club, Triton HC, was handed a new pitch last month at a former Manchester Metropolitan University campus which had been under threat to housing. As part of the sale, the developer committed to building a facility which included a hockey astroturf. Triton had to play on their old battered pitch a short walk away for several years to demonstrate the need for a replacement.



Goodman, meanwhile, has faced setbacks on the pitch. Starting out as an 11-year-old when she went to watch her sister whose team found themselves a player short, she was later banned from playing in the Cheshire League for a year as she was too young. Two seasons later she was voted, aged 14, the league's player of the year.



Around the same time, the boys were getting bigger at the local rugby club she had been at for six years. "They said I couldn’t play with them anymore because of the physicality," admitted Goodman, who played in Bowdon's 2-0 defeat at Surbiton on Saturday. "I knew I would be a sporty person, that I would have that one sport I could be good at or love when I was older."



That sport is now hockey. Goodman attends Sandbach High School, is also a gifted 800m runner and her journey shows that state school pupils can play top-level hockey, provided there is skills' development from a range of other sports. Given the resources and coaching available at private schools, access to grassroots hockey has also been key and Triton, along with their hard-working officials, has this in abundance.



So, twice banned from playing sports and here she is into her second full season with Bowdon, the only northern club in the Investec Premier Division.



"A message I would send now [to other juniors] would be to not let it faze you and that you will face challenges," said Goodman. "How you deal with them is what will make you a better person. If you are good at something, follow your peers and just carry on."



But this is no cautionary tale. Goodman continues to blossom at junior level and is now in the England under-18 squad. Her speed is her strength and Goodman admits that Tina Cullen, Bowdon's stalwart player-turned-coach, continues to develop all facets of her game.



"She has the passion to be the Bowdon 1s coach," added Goodman. "She’s played and coached there for so many years and she has had the faith to put me in at the deep end."



Teens make Premier Division gains



Maddie Goodman is one of 128 teenagers of nearly 380 women players registered by the 10 Premier Division clubs in their wider squads. The dynamics of teams are changing, says Surbiton coach Brett Garrard. He pointed out that Surbiton 2s, currently in the Conference West, are almost entirely made up of under-17 players. "It's pretty evident across most teams that there is a declining number of adult players from mid to late-20s," he said. "There is now more opportunity for youngsters and if the kids are at the right level then it's great."



Surbiton women have 26 teens registered in their 50-strong squad, while several were given a test from a hardened Bowdon outfit. Garrard likes nothing better than facing up to Cullen's side due to the gritty nature of their team, but first-half strikes from internationals Erica Sanders and Giselle Ansley proved the difference on Saturday. It left Surbiton top of the table with five opening wins.



Buckingham keep pressure on leaders





Abbie Brant celebrates Buckingham's opener Credit: ANDY SMITH



Alexandra Naughalty says there is more to come from Buckingham as they maintained third place with a 3-1 win over Loughborough. Naughalty scuppered the Students' hopes with the winner 10 minutes from time, moments after Loughborough had pulled the score back to 2-1. A swift movement down the right flank saw Naughalty pick up in space and slot home under Miriam Pritchard.



She said: "We haven’t necessarily been playing our best hockey yet, as a team and individuals we’ve still got a long way to go in order to show what we are all fully capable of. Everybody has massive pride in being on that pitch and working hard for each other, it really is a pleasure to be a part of."



The game of the weekend, however, came at Paddington Rec, where Hampstead & Westminster clawed back a deficit on successive match days. The hosts were 3-0 down inside 17 minutes, but Lily Owsley's brace, a fourth goal of the season from Joie Leigh and a Meg Byas strike six minutes from time saw the match finish 4-4.



East Grinstead's Tess Howard, back playing this month after recovering from a broken hand, still described the game as "epic". The draw saw EG fall to the foot of the table, while Hampstead dropped their first points of the season.



