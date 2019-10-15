Nic Kerber







Masters Hockey in Australia continues to go from strength to strength after a highly successful 2019 Women’s Championship came to a close on the Gold Coast.





The quality and competitiveness of the hockey played was one thing, but arguably the most significant aspect of the Championships was that an amazing 39 teams competed across seven age groups, up from 37 teams that took part in last year’s event.



The number of players from around Australia who made their way to the Gold Coast accentuated the popularity of Masters hockey, something Tournament Director Sonya Fisher simply described as ‘an extraordinary thing’.



“Masters globally in hockey is the biggest growing sector. It seems to be that we keep adding to it every year and a lot of the older players don’t go away, so we just add another cohort every year,” said Fisher.



Looking back over the 11 days of competition, Fisher says the quality of the hockey was impressive.



“A lot of the women who played 35’s are still playing senior divisional hockey in their home associations and so the standard of the competition, particularly in the 35’s and 40’s, is very good,” said Fisher.



“The players all take it pretty seriously even through to the 65’s. Some of these women in the 65’s are closer to 70 or could be over 70 and they’ve been playing Masters hockey for over 30 years.”



“A lot of the states do put a lot of effort into their Masters selection and training and then the actual coaches and managers that are selected do it to the best of their ability.”



Queensland and NSW proved to be the dominant states, Queensland taking out the 35+, 40+, 45+ and 55+ divisions, while NSW took out the 50+, 60+ and 65+ competitions.



“Queensland has been quite dominant the last few years in the 35’s,” said Fisher.



“I think the wins that Queensland had across the board, including the Meg Wilson Trophy for the Most Successful State, which they won this year for the first time, they were really happy to win it.



“That joy that came from Queensland winning the Meg Wilson trophy was a bit of recognition of a lot of hard work behind the scenes and leading up and through the state championships and the selection process.”



While there is a serious side to the Women’s Masters, Fisher explains the opportunity for women in the Australian hockey community to come together is just as much of a drawcard.



“They can see it’s more than just the 35’s elite competition, it’s something that women can do for the next 30, 35 years of their life,” said Fisher.



“I think it’s quite a different championship in that there’s the comradery and the friendships across states, across women within teams who have been playing together for a long time and they really come together to celebrate that.



“There are 39 teams around Australia and being part of that is really special.”



Hockey Australia agreed to a significant partnership with the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ), and the City of Gold Coast to host the 2019 Australian Women’s Masters Hockey Championships on the Gold Coast and thanks them for their support.



2019 Australian Women’s Masters Hockey Championship

26 September - 5 October 2019

Gold Coast, Queensland



Gold Medal Matches

35+ QLD 3-1 VIC

40+ QLD 3-2 VIC

45+ QLD 1-0 NSW

50+ NSW 1-0 QLD

55+ QLD1 1-1 NSW (QLD won 3-2 in shootout)

60+ NSW 3-2 VIC

65+ NSW 0-0 WA (NSW won 3-1 in shootout)



Medallists (the 45s championship was a round robin and these are the final placing listed below)

35s - QLD (Gold), VIC (Silver), WA (Bronze)

40s - QLD, VIC, NSW

45s - QLD, NSW, VIC

50s - NSW, QLD, VIC

55s - QLD1, NSW, WA

60s - NSW, VIC, QLD1

65s - NSW, WA, VIC



Play the Whistle

35s - VIC

40s - QLD

45s - ACT

50s - ACT

55s - QLD1

60s - NSW and QLD2

65s - WA



Leading Goal Scorer

35s - Sharni Mott (QLD)

40s - Susan Kendall (QLD)

45s - Naomi Spark (NSW)

50s - Alison O'Reilly (VIC) and Julie Waddell (WA)

55s - Jill Campbell (QLD1)

60s - Debbie (Deborah) Orrock (NSW) and Kaylene Toovey (QLD1)

65s - Janese McDougall (WA)



Player of the Final

35s - Jessica Chad (QLD)

40s - Ellen Crawford (QLD)

45s - Sharon Williams (NSW)

50s - Josephine Springthorpe (NSW)

55s - Donna Parsons (NSW)

60s - Sue Bessell (NSW)

65s - Joan Hart (NSW)



All the results and match information is available at www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com



Hockey Australia media release