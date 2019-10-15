Nic Kerber







The Western Australian cities of Bunbury and Busselton have turned on one of the best Men’s Masters Championships in recent memory.





The 40th edition of the annual Men’s Masters Championships, which comprised 82 teams across nine age categories including over 70s and over 75s competitions, concluded on Saturday.



Amazingly, six of the gold medal matches were decided by penalty shootouts. The host state claimed five goal medals overall while New South Wales secured four.



Norman Same, who has been the Co-Chair of Australian Masters Hockey for the past 12 months and competed in his 24th Masters Championship this year, was glowing in his reflection of the event and lauded the local community for the way they embraced all the teams.



“This year’s Championship was one of the best I’ve been to,” said Same.



“The local support was fantastic. There were great facilities and the cities of Bunbury and Busselton really got behind it.”



“The two mayors came out to the fields regularly and were really welcoming, so it was a tremendous event.”



On the field the competition across the 17 days was typically fierce, while off it the huge Masters contingent provided a massive boost to the local economy. The Championships also received outstanding coverage from the local media.



The popularity of the Masters is exemplified and strengthened even further not only by the players that continue to return year after year, but also by the injection of former Kookaburras who are keen to stay involved in the game.



“It was fantastic for the Masters to have a number of former Kookaburras jump into the frame,” said Same.



“Don Smart was there playing in the plus 75s age group and he is a triple Olympian, but also some recently retired Kookaburras picking up their sticks and playing such as Tim Deavin and Glenn Turner. Anna Flanagan’s father Fred was playing for WA Country so there are some really good players running around.”



This competitive desire, coupled with the comradery that is ever present throughout the event, plus the fact that the Championships cover and cater for such a wide array of age groups, are what makes Masters hockey so unique.



“Hockey is a family sport and it was fantastic seeing that there were a number of two-generation Masters players. David Campbell was playing in my age group (over 60s) and his son Craig was playing in the over 35s,” said Same.



“David’s wife Carolyn managed the NSW over 35s team so it highlights how much of a family orientated sport hockey is.”



“Also the comradery between the guys…there was some really good sportsmanship shown throughout, and you make life long friends.



“There is a guy from NSW, Clive Harrison, who I first met in 1996 at our first tournament together and despite the fact I live in Melbourne we’re still good friends today.



Hockey Australia thanks the City of Bunbury and the City of Busselton for their support of the Championships.



2019 Australian Men’s Masters Hockey Championship

27 September - 12 October 2019

Bunbury and Busselton, Western Australia



Gold Medal Matches

35+ WA 2-2 NSW (WA won 2-0 in shootout)

40+ VIC 3-3 WA (VIC won 3-2 in shootout)

45+ Div 1 WA 3-1 TAS

45+ Div 2 VIC 1-1 WA Country (VIC won 3-1 in shootout)

50+ Div 1 WA 1-1 SA (WA won 2-1 in shootout)

50+ Div 2 QLD 0-0 WA (QLD won 3-1 in shootout)

55+ Div 1 NSW 1-0 QLD

55+ Div 2 TAS 4-0 NSW

60+ Div 1 WA 1-0 NSW

60+ Div 2 NSW 4-1 QLD

65+ NSW 1-1 QLD (NSW won 3-1 in shootout)

70+ WA 2-0 SA

75+ NSW 1-0 WA



Medallists

35s - WA (Gold), NSW (Silver), VIC (Bronze)

40s - VIC, WA, NSW

45s Div 1 - WA, TAS, NSW

45s Div 2 - VIC, WA Country, SA

50s Div 1 - WA, SA, VIC

50s Div 2 - QLD, WA, WA Country

55s Div 1 - NSW, QLD, WA

55s Div 2 - TAS, NSW, WA

60s Div 1 - WA, NSW, WA Country

60s Div 2 - NSW, QLD, WA Country

65s - NSW, QLD, VIC

70s - WA, SA, VIC

75s - NSW, WA, VIC



Play the Whistle

35s - WA Country

40s - NSW

40s Div 2 - WAC

45s Div 1 - TAS

45s Div 2 - NSW

50s Div 1 - NSW

50s Div 2 - QLD2

55s Div 1 - VIC

55s Div 2 - TAS

60s Div 1 - WA

60s Div 2 - WA Country

65s - NSW

70s - ACT

75s - WA



Leading Goal Scorer

35s - Muddasir Abbas (VIC)

40s - Murray McIntyre (WA)

45s Div 1 - Richard Gardiner (WA)

45s Div 2 - Matthew Harper (VIC)

50s Div 1 - Pat Donato (VIC)

50s Div 2 - Nathan Bridge (WA)

55s Div 1 - Craig Burgess (WA), Kevin Rule (NSW), Simon Winter (VIC)

55s Div 2 - Phil Deavin (TAS)

60s Div 1 - Peter Crowe (WA)

60s Div 2 - David Birt (NSW)

65s - John Campbell (QLD)

70s - John Nimmo (SA)

75s - Tony Cohen (NSW)



Best and Fairest

35s - Troy Sutherland (NSW)

40s - Murray McIntyre (WA)

45s - Brett Whittington (TAS)

50s - Chris Clarke (NSW)

55s - Chris Fenton (QLD)

60s - Peter Crowe (WA)

65s - John Campbell (NSW)

70s - Winton Inkster (SA)

75s - Noel Johnston (NSW)



All the results and match information is available at www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com



Hockey Australia media release