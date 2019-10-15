

New Zealand's Nic Woods scored the Black Sticks opener in their 2-10 win against Japan, on Monday. FILE PIC. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks men have gone back to back in Stratford with a gritty 2-0 win over Japan.





The third match of their international hockey series was scoreless three-quarters of the way through until a Nic Woods drag-flick in the fourth quarter gave the lead to the Kiwis.



The Black Sticks are now 2-1 up in the series, after losing the first match but easily winning the second, 6-3.



Coach Darren Smith said the win didn't come easy for his side.



"Tonight was a hard-fought win, both sides were defending well and as the game progressed the match was getting tighter. It was nice for the side to score a couple of penalty corners at the end of the match.



"We will look to finish the series well tomorrow against a tough Japanese side and will be looking to secure a really strong win".



It was a penalty corner at the start of the fourth quarter where New Zealand took the lead. The Japan defence could keep out Woods' powerful drag-flick.



Sam Lane then sealed the win with a flick into goal from another penalty corner.



The two sides will return for the final match of the series in Stratford on Tuesday.



Black Sticks Men 2 (Nic Woods, Sam Lane)

Japan 0



Stuff