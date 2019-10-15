Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Blacks Sticks go one up on Japan in test series

Published on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 54
View Comments


New Zealand's Nic Woods scored the Black Sticks opener in their 2-10 win against Japan, on Monday. FILE PIC. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT

The Black Sticks men have gone back to back in Stratford with a gritty 2-0 win over Japan.



The third match of their international hockey series was scoreless three-quarters of the way through until a Nic Woods drag-flick in the fourth quarter gave the lead to the Kiwis.

The Black Sticks are now 2-1 up in the series, after losing the first match but easily winning the second, 6-3.

Coach Darren Smith said the win didn't come easy for his side.

"Tonight was a hard-fought win, both sides were defending well and as the game progressed the match was getting tighter. It was nice for the side to score a couple of penalty corners at the end of the match.

"We will look to finish the series well tomorrow against a tough Japanese side and will be looking to secure a really strong win".

It was a penalty corner at the start of the fourth quarter where New Zealand took the lead. The Japan defence could keep out Woods' powerful drag-flick.

Sam Lane then sealed the win with a flick into goal from another penalty corner.

The two sides will return for the final match of the series in Stratford on Tuesday.

Black Sticks Men 2 (Nic Woods, Sam Lane)
Japan 0

Stuff

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.