By K. RAJAN







PETALING JAYA: Mohd Shahril Saabah (pic) is back to his old self again and ready to make his presence felt against Britain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic playoff matches next month.





The national hockey team striker is back in the team after he was sidelined due to a hamstring injury earlier this year.



Shahril said he is getting closer to rediscovering his old form after featuring for Malaysia in the tour of Europe (July), Japan (August) and South Korea (September).



“I was unavailable for six months due to my injury but since coming back for the playing tours, my form is much better. I’ll be raring to go when the playoff starts, ” said the Kuala Lumpur lad.



“In South Korea, I played in all four matches and I realised that I need to work on my positioning in the D box. Apart from that, as strikers, we must be more clinical and sharper with our finishing.”



Malaysia, who are ranked 11th in the world, will try to defy the odds against world No. 7 Britain at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Nov 2 and 3.



Shahril, who played against some of the players who featured for England during the team’s European tour, said his teammates are aware of the threat Britain pose.



“We know what they are capable of doing, so we are prepared and ready to take them on, ” said the 25-year-old.



“Training is going well. The focus right now is on mental and physical aspects ahead of the clash.



“We’re also working on our penalty corners and counter-attacks. These two are our strengths and we must use them well against them.



“We must have belief that we can do it and every member of the squad must be on the page.”



Coach Roelant Oltman’s boys are currently in Genting Highlands and the Dutchman is expected to drop one player from the 21-player squad before they head to Holland on Oct 20.



They will play two warm-up matches there before leaving for London.



The Star of Malaysia