By Jugjet Singh





Syarman Mat Tee (right) tries to dribble past Australia’s Sam McCulloch in their Sultan of Johor Cup match at Taman Daya Stadium on Sunday. PIC BY HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



MALAYSIA have no choice but to beat New Zealand today in the Sultan of Johor Cup if they hope to salvage some pride as hosts.





Playing at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru, Malaysia came close to securing victories when they led against India and Australia in their opening two matches.



However, India fought back to win 4-2 while Australia also hit back for a 1-1 draw.



Nor Saiful Zaini’s boys can’t afford any slip-ups against the Kiwis, who were hammered 8-2 by India on Sunday.



“I see some progress in the team. However, they tend to concede whenever they are leading.



“We were leading 2-0 against India and 1-0 against Australia but lost one and shared points in the other. We need to be more consistent in all four quarters to claim full points in tomorrow’s (today) match,” said Nor Saiful yesterday.



It is a problem inherited from the national senior team, who lost the Asian Games final to Japan on shootout, despite taking a 5-2 lead.



“We need to learn how to hold on and build a lead. They end up conceding whenever their opponents press hard for goals,” he added.



Malaysia must beat New Zealand and then aim for good results against Britain and Japan in their remaining matches if they hope to earn a medal of any colour in the tournament.



Malaysia finished fifth out of six teams last year.



FIXTURES — Today: Britain v Australia (4pm), Japan v India (6pm), New Zealand v Malaysia (8.30pm). *Matches at Taman Daya Stadium.



New Straits Times