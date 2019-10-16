India lost to Japan 3-4 in a high octane game for its first loss in the Sultan of Johor Cup hockey here on Tuesday.





Japan took an early through Wataru Matsumoto, who converted a penalty corner, and doubled it in the 22nd minute when Kosei Kawabe converted another.



In the third quarter, India reduced the margin through Gursahibjit.



Japan struck back within two minutes when Keita Watanabe converted its fifth penalty corner and Kawabe got his second and Japan’s fourth in the 37th minute.



India pulled one back through Sharda Nand Tiwari within a minute.



Pratap Lakra narrowed the margin to 3-4 in the 53rd minute.



India will next play Australia on Wednesday.



The result:



Japan 4 (Kosei Kawabe 2, Wataru Matsumoto, Keita Watanabe) bt India 3 (Gursahibjit, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Pratap Lakra).



The Hindu