

Japan’s Wataru Matsumoto (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against India during the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru. -NSTP/Hairul Anuar Rahim



Japan upset India 4-3 in the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru yesterday.





It was Japan’s first win following defeats to Australia (2-1) and Britain (2-1) in their opening matches.



Wataru Matsumoto gave them the lead in the first minute off a penalty corner, while the other goals were scored by Kosei Kawabe (22nd, 37th) and Keita Watanabe (33rd).



Gursahibjit Singh (31st), Sharda Nand Tiwari (38th) and Pratap Lakra (53rd) netted for India.



India were going great guns with 4-2 and 8-2 wins over Malaysia and New Zealand before the Japanese clipped them.



In another match, defending champions Britain recorded their third straight win when they edged Australia 1-0.



Jamie Golden scored for Britain in the sixth minute.



With maximum points from their three opening matches, Britain only need to beat either Malaysia today or India on Friday to cement their spot in the final.



Britain coach Jon Bleby said: “We are not looking at the standings yet. We also do not want to calculate our chances of making the final with two matches to go.



“I am just looking at how to improve the team's performance.



“We will be playing the hosts tomorrow (today). They have good players who have great skills as well as speed on their side.



“I believe this match will provide a different kind of challenge and learning curve for my team.”



Australia coach Ben Bishop said even though they only have four points after three matches, the door to the final is still open.



In earlier matches, Australia defeated Japan 2-1 and drew 1-1 with Malaysia.



“With two matches to go, anything can happen, especially if the leaders drop points,” said Bishop.



RESULTS: Britain 1 Australia 0, Japan 4 India 3, New Zealand 6 Malaysia 0.



FIXTURES — TODAY — India v Australia (4pm), Malaysia v Britain (6pm), Japan v New Zealand (8.30pm).



* matches at Taman Daya Stadium.



