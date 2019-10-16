



Great Britain maintained their 100% win record at the 2019 Sultan of Johor Cup with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Australia thanks to Jamie Golden’s early strike.





GB took the lead with just over five minutes on the clock with a beautifully constructed goal. Nicholas Park unselfishly played the ball across the face of goal to the unmarked Golden who stroked the ball in on the reverse stick with an accomplished finish.



Australia, who tied 1-1 with Malaysia in their previous match, looked to reply with one of their own but were denied by a smart save from the boot of James Mazarelo in the second-quarter.



Both sides earned their first penalty corner of the match in the third quarter, Australia unable to make the most of their attempt before Ioan Wall’s drive flashed just wide shortly after.



With time running out in the third quarter, Patrick Oates was able to unleash a shot on goal but this time the Australians found Oliver Payne in goal ready to prevent the ball from finding the back of the net.



Australia had successive penalty corners as the quarter came to a close and were very close to being rewarded for their attacking impetuous, but for good defensive work to prevent a telling shot on target.



Mazarelo displayed some more good work in goal, making another solid save with his right foot to preserve the clean sheet.



Though Australia were pressing on looking for an equaliser, Great Britain were looking dangerous on the counter attack, Daniel West unable to convert a chance from the top of the circle with ten minutes remaining.



Superb defensive work from Great Britain to deny Australia from three penalty corners inside the final minute of time was enough to earn them the victory and seal three victories from three matches.



Great Britain will take on hosts Malaysia in their next match on Wednesday 16 October at 11:10am BST, which you can live stream HERE.



Great Britain 1 (1)

Golden (6’, FG)



Australia (0)



Starting XI: Payne (GK), Nurse, Oates, Griffiths, Ramshaw, West, Park, Wall, MacKenzie, Buckle, Rushmere

Subs: Mazarelo (GK), Stanley, Russell, Golden, Bhuhi, Williamson, McConnell



Great Britain Hockey media release