2019 Sultan of Johor Cup - Day 4
Johor Bahru (MAS)
Results
15 Oct 2019 GBR v AUS (RR) 1 - 0
15 Oct 2019 JPN v IND (RR) 4 - 3
15 Oct 2019 NZL v MAS (RR) 6 - 0
Fixtures
16 Oct 2019 16:10 IND v AUS (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
16 Oct 2019 18:10 MAS v GBR (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
16 Oct 2019 20:40 NZL v JPN (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Great Britain
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|9
|2
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|15
|8
|7
|6
|3
|Australia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Japan
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|5
|New Zealand
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|3
|6
|Malaysia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|1