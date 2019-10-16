Johor Bahru (MAS)



Results



15 Oct 2019 GBR v AUS (RR) 1 - 0

15 Oct 2019 JPN v IND (RR) 4 - 3

15 Oct 2019 NZL v MAS (RR) 6 - 0



Fixtures



16 Oct 2019 16:10 IND v AUS (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

16 Oct 2019 18:10 MAS v GBR (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

16 Oct 2019 20:40 NZL v JPN (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Great Britain 3 3 0 0 5 1 4 9 2 India 3 2 0 1 15 8 7 6 3 Australia 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 4 Japan 3 1 0 2 6 7 -1 3 5 New Zealand 3 1 0 2 8 10 -2 3 6 Malaysia 3 0 1 2 3 11 -8 1

FIH Match Centre