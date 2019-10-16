Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Black Sticks men beat Japan 2-0 to clinch four-match series

Published on Wednesday, 16 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 50
View Comments


New Zealand have won their series against Japan 3-1. GLENN JEFFREY/STUFF

The Black Sticks men have won their four-match series against Japan after victory in their final match on Tuesday.



New Zealand won 2-0 in Stratford to win the series 3-1.

Kane Russell, who scored four goals in game two on Saturday night, got the first goal on Tuesday 30 seconds into the second quarter when his drag-flick found the top-left corner.


Simon Child scored New Zealand's second goal on Tuesday night. GLENN JEFFREY/STUFF

Simon Child got the second early in the fourth quarter after a searching long ball found Jacob Smith in the circle. He controlled it well before playing a great back pass to Child to finish low into the corner.

It was Child's first goal back since returning to the Black Sticks setup after a three-year absence.

AT A GLANCE

New Zealand 2 (Kane Russell, Simon Child) Japan 0. HT: 1-0

Stuff

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

