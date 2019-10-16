

New Zealand have won their series against Japan 3-1. GLENN JEFFREY/STUFF



The Black Sticks men have won their four-match series against Japan after victory in their final match on Tuesday.





New Zealand won 2-0 in Stratford to win the series 3-1.



Kane Russell, who scored four goals in game two on Saturday night, got the first goal on Tuesday 30 seconds into the second quarter when his drag-flick found the top-left corner.





Simon Child scored New Zealand's second goal on Tuesday night. GLENN JEFFREY/STUFF



Simon Child got the second early in the fourth quarter after a searching long ball found Jacob Smith in the circle. He controlled it well before playing a great back pass to Child to finish low into the corner.



It was Child's first goal back since returning to the Black Sticks setup after a three-year absence.



AT A GLANCE



New Zealand 2 (Kane Russell, Simon Child) Japan 0. HT: 1-0



