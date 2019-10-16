Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Ireland find Belgians too hot to handle in Wavre

Published on Wednesday, 16 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 67
View Comments


Alexander Hendrickx scored twice. Pic: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

Ireland lost 6-0 to the reigning World Cup and European champions Belgium at the Lara club in Wavre in the Green Machine’s final warm-up game for the Olympic qualifiers.



They fly out directly from Belgium to Canada in the coming days for next week’s double-header in west Vancouver to decide their road to Tokyo.

Speaking after the match, Head Coach Mark Tumilty said: “It was a difficult game against a top side, they aren’t European and World champions for no reason.

Our guys can take something from the game, we played some good hockey at times. We’re now looking forward to going to Canada to achieve our objective.”

Alex Hendrickx converted a corner in the fifth minute and Cedric Charlier made it two with a nice shot across the bows of David Harte. Hendrickx added another from a corner for 3-0 at half-time.

Charlier got his second in the 39th minute before Arthur van Doren and Thomas Briels completed the win in the closing quarter.

Men’s international test match

Belgium 6 (A Hendrickx 2, C Charlier 2, A van Doren, T Briels)
Ireland 0

Belgium: L van Doren, A van Doren, F van Aubel, S Dockier, C Charlier, M Stockbroekx, A Hendrickx, F Denayer, S Gougnard, L Luypaert, V Wegnez
Subs: J-J Dohmen, G Boccard, A Meurmans, T Briels, M Plennevaux, A de Sloover

Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, T Cross, C Cargo, P Caruth, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, B Walker, D Walsh, C Harte, L Cole
Subs: O Magee, J Duncan, S Cole, S Loughrey, J Bell, S Murray

The Hook

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.