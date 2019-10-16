

Alexander Hendrickx scored twice. Pic: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Ireland lost 6-0 to the reigning World Cup and European champions Belgium at the Lara club in Wavre in the Green Machine’s final warm-up game for the Olympic qualifiers.





They fly out directly from Belgium to Canada in the coming days for next week’s double-header in west Vancouver to decide their road to Tokyo.



Speaking after the match, Head Coach Mark Tumilty said: “It was a difficult game against a top side, they aren’t European and World champions for no reason.



Our guys can take something from the game, we played some good hockey at times. We’re now looking forward to going to Canada to achieve our objective.”



Alex Hendrickx converted a corner in the fifth minute and Cedric Charlier made it two with a nice shot across the bows of David Harte. Hendrickx added another from a corner for 3-0 at half-time.



Charlier got his second in the 39th minute before Arthur van Doren and Thomas Briels completed the win in the closing quarter.



Men’s international test match



Belgium 6 (A Hendrickx 2, C Charlier 2, A van Doren, T Briels)

Ireland 0



Belgium: L van Doren, A van Doren, F van Aubel, S Dockier, C Charlier, M Stockbroekx, A Hendrickx, F Denayer, S Gougnard, L Luypaert, V Wegnez

Subs: J-J Dohmen, G Boccard, A Meurmans, T Briels, M Plennevaux, A de Sloover



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, T Cross, C Cargo, P Caruth, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, B Walker, D Walsh, C Harte, L Cole

Subs: O Magee, J Duncan, S Cole, S Loughrey, J Bell, S Murray



