



The Sultana Bran Hockey One League ramps up this weekend with an epic double round that will see 12 matches across three days in five cities.





Round 4 will be played tomorrow night (Friday 18 October) with matches in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, followed by the three Round 5 fixtures on Sunday to be held in Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane.



Here is what lies ahead for each of the seven Sultana Bran Hockey One clubs in the pivotal double round:



Adelaide Fire – Round 4 v Perth Thundersticks (h), Round 5 BYE



After being on the wrong side of the score line in both the Women’s and Men’s matches when they hosted Brisbane Blaze last Sunday, the Adelaide Fire are back at home on Friday night for the visit of the Perth Thundersticks.



Despite their first loss of the season, the Fire’s Women’s team remains on top of the ladder for now, but with a host of teams breathing down their neck and a bye in Round 5, securing maximum points against the Thundersticks will be invaluable.



At the attacking end of the field, Miki Spano has been in formidable form with five goals so far, while in defence the Fire missed the experience of Hockeyroos duo Karri McMahon and goalkeeper Ashlee Wells against the Blaze and will look again to Brooklyn Buchecker and Amy Hammond to fill the void.



Rooted at the foot of the table, Adelaide Fire’s Men’s team have shown glimpses in their three matches to date but have lacked a killer punch and have been punished for momentary lapses, albeit against more fancied teams that field current and former Kookaburras.



They face another big test on Friday night against a talented Perth Thundersticks team that has suffered two agonising losses. The Fire will continue to be without Lachlan Buskio who is at the Sultan of Johor Cup with the Burras (Australia’s U21 Men’s Team), while impressive goalkeeper Eddie Chittleborough is also unavailable, replacement Ben Hooppell needing to be at the top of his game to give his side a chance.



Brisbane Blaze – Round 4 v Tassie Tigers (h), Round 5 v Perth Thundersticks (h)



The Brisbane Blaze are at home for the first time this season following three successive away matches and both the Women’s and Men’s teams will be aiming to consolidate a spot in the top four as they host the Tassie Tigers on Friday night and Perth Thundersticks on Sunday.



Brisbane Blaze Women recorded their first win last weekend, toppling the previously undefeated Adelaide Fire. What made the all around team performance more impressive is that they did it without their Hockeyroos representatives. They are set to blood another debutant on Friday with Ashlyn McBurnie called up to face the Tigers.



The Blaze Women will fancy themselves to make it back-to-back wins against a Tassie Tigers team that has lost both of its matches, and a further win against Perth Thundersticks on Sunday would have them ideally placed for a finals berth.



On the men’s side, the Brisbane Blaze are three wins from as many starts and are only separated by top of the ladder NSW Pride on goal difference. Littered with quality including a number of current Kookaburras, it was Joel Rintala that stole the limelight with four superb drag flick goals against Adelaide Fire last time out.



The Tassie Tigers and Perth Thundersticks are sure to provide a stern test for the Blaze who will be attempting to stay on the coat tails of NSW Pride to make it a two horse race for top spot.



Canberra Chill – Round 4 v HC Melbourne (a), Round 5 v Tassie Tigers (h)



Both of Canberra Chill’s teams could lay claim to providing the most excitement so far this season and they face defining encounters this weekend, firstly away to HC Melbourne and then in their final home fixture against the Tassie Tigers.



The Chill’s Women’s team have been involved in two penalty shootouts already, edging past Brisbane Blaze but being on the wrong side of penalties against Perth Thundersticks last weekend.



Goalkeeper Sakiyo Asano and the Chill’s other Japanese imports have added some quality to the squad and they remain firmly in top four contention. If they can get through the next two matches with at least one win it augurs for a thrilling race to the finals.



Canberra Chill’s Men’s team had a morale boosting penalty shootout win against Perth last weekend and will go into their away match against HC Melbourne with the same siege mentality. But it will not be easy and with the Tassie Tigers coming to the nation’s capital on Sunday, the next two games could well decide their season.



Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter was in formidable form against Perth and with the Staines brothers, Ben and Jack, both hitting the score sheet, the Chill will need more of the same.



HC Melbourne – Round 4 v Canberra Chill (h), Round 5 v NSW Pride (a)



Victoria’s Sultana Bran Hockey One club is back at home on Friday night where they will come up against Canberra Chill, who sit one place below them in both the men’s and women’s competitions. This looms as a danger fixture as HC Melbourne’s teams try to shore up spots in the top four and is set to be a test of squad depth, particularly on the women’s side.



HC Melbourne Women will be without Hockeyroos trio Lily Brazel and Sophie Taylor as well as goalkeeper Rachael Lynch, whose shoes will be filled by Nikki Bosman.



With a huge game against an improving NSW Pride on Sunday, Head Coach Tim Strapp will want his charges to send a statement against the Chill on Friday night.



For HC Melbourne’s Men’s team, one win and one loss has them sitting mid table going into the weekend with an opportunity to impact the standings. They have decided to leave out captain and former Kookaburra Russell Ford for the match against Canberra Chill in order that he is cherry ripe to go against the high flying NSW Pride in a highly anticipated game on Sunday in Sydney.



Both Craig Marais and Oscar Wookey come into the team as HC Melbourne look to prove their title credentials this weekend.



NSW Pride – Round 4 BYE, Round 5 v HC Melbourne (h)



Both of NSW Pride’s teams will be ruing having the bye in Round 4 after coming off impressive wins, but at the same time they will be thankful only having to wait until Sunday to get back on the pitch.



Abby Wilson’s handful of goals was the big talking point out of the Pride Women’s 5-0 result against the Tassie Tigers but their ability to keep a clean sheet would have been just as pleasing for coach Katrina Powell.



The Pride showed some quality interlay in their win over the Tigers and they will need to produce more of the same at both ends of the field when HC Melbourne come to town on Sunday.



NSW Pride Men’s Coach Brent Livermore has named an unchanged line up for his side’s highly anticipated match against HC Melbourne on Sunday. With Kookaburra Blake Govers in a rich vein of goal scoring form having slotted all four goals in the win over the Tassie Tigers, there should be a big crowd at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre for the showdown against their southern rivals.



Perth Thundersticks – Round 4 v Adelaide Fire (a), Round 5 v Brisbane Blaze (a)



The Perth Thundersticks will be hoping a weekend on the road with two away matches will have a galvanising effect as they attempt to ignite their campaigns after a stuttering start.



Both Perth teams sit in sixth position on the ladder and will be desperate to put themselves in the finals mix when they take on Adelaide Fire in Round 4 and then Brisbane Blaze two days later in Queensland.



Goalkeeper Aleisha Power was the hero for the Thundersticks Women’s team as they recorded a penalty shootout victory over Canberra Chill in their last outing and the girls from the west will take confidence into their tough road double.



The Thundersticks Men’s team were left to rue a missed opportunity against Canberra Chill in the previous round when they let a late lead slip and were beaten in the shootout.



With the likes of Kookaburras Aran Zalewski, Trent Mitton, Tyler Lovell and Tom Wickham and Jake Harvie in their ranks, the Thundersticks boast a wealth of talent that belies their current ladder position. They will fancy their chances against bottom placed Adelaide Fire before a huge challenge on Sunday against a red hot Blaze.



Tassie Tigers – Round 4 v Brisbane Blaze (a), Round 5 v Canberra Chill (a)



Similarly to the Perth Thundersticks, the Tassie Tigers find themselves with two away matches to try and successfully navigate their way through, starting with a trip north against Brisbane Blaze.



An away trip may provide just the tonic for the Tassie Tigers Women’s team who are chasing their first points and first goal of the campaign. Led by talented captain Amelia Spence, the Tigers have yet to find their groove and they will need to discover it quickly if they are to make something of the season.



In their two performances so far, the Tassie Tigers Men’s team have shown that they are right in the mix despite being overpowered by a Blake Govers inspired NSW Pride in Sydney last Saturday.



Darwin born Kookaburra Jeremy Hayward returns to bolster the defence, while his Kookaburras team mate Jack Welch is in line to run out for the match against Canberra Chill on Sunday in what will be his first match since he was injured in the Pro League back in March.



The conclusion of Friday night’s matches will see the season pass the midway point, which is certain to reinforce to clubs vying to lock in a top four finals spot that they can ill afford to slip up on the run into the business end.



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Round 4 Fixtures



Brisbane Blaze v Tassie Tigers



Friday 18 October 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)

Match Start: Women’s 6:00pm local (7:00pm AEDT), Men’s 7:30pm local (8:30pm AEDT)



Brisbane Blaze Women’s team: 1.Savannah Fitzpatrick, 3.Layla Eleison, 4.Ashlea Fey (c), 6.Morgan Gallagher, 9.Jesse Reid, 10.Maddie James, 11.Ashlyn McBurnie, 12.Kendra Fitzpatrick, 14.Meg Pearce, 15.Hannah Astbury (GK), 20.Aleisha Neumann, 22.Britt Wilkinson, 23.Ruby Harris, 24.Claire Colwill



In: 1.Savannah Fitzpatrick, 10.Maddie James, 11.Ashlyn McBurnie (debutant)



Out: 8.Jordyn Holzberger, 19.Morgan Mathison, 25.Georgia Hillas



Tassie Tigers Women’s team: 1.Sarah McCambridge, 2.Amelia Spence, 4.Nicole Geeves, 5.Molly Haas, 9.Emily Donovan, 10.Laura Spandler, 12.Ashleigh Arthur, 13.Phillida Bridley, 15.Sophie Rockefeller, 16.Samantha Lawrence, 19.Esmee Broekhuizen, 20.Katerina Lacina, 21.Lauren Canning, 22.Ruby-Rose Haywood (GK)



In: 12.Ashleigh Arthur (promoted), 22.Ruby-Rose Haywood (GK)



Out: 3.Hannah Richardson, 8.Holly Bonde (GK) (omitted)



Brisbane Blaze Men’s team: 3.Corey Weyer, 4.Hugh Pembroke, 5.Scott Boyde, 7.Joel Rintala, 9.Jacob Anderson, 10.Robert Bell, 12.Jake Whetton, 15.Justin Douglas, 16.Tim Howard, 19.Blake Wotherspoon, 20.Matthew Swann (c), 23.Daniel Beale, 26.Dylan Wotherspoon, 32.Mitchell Nicholson (GK)



In: 15.Justin Douglas, 19.Blake Wotherspoon, 26.Dylan Wotherspoon



Out: 2.Shane Kenny, 13.Ethan White, 27.Jared Taylor



Tassie Tigers Men’s team: 2.Nicholas Leslie, 3.Kurt Budgeon, 4.Hayden Beltz, 6.Joshua Brooks, 11.Eddie Ockenden, 13.Joshua Beltz, 15.Kieron Arthur, 19.Tim Deavin, 20.James Bourke, 21.Ben Read, 22.Joshua Mardell, 23.Henry Chambers (GK), 29.Sam McCambridge, 32.Jeremy Hayward



In: 3.Kurt Budgeon, 23.Henry Chambers (GK) (debut), 32.Jeremy Hayward



Out: 10.Linden McCarthy (omitted), 18.Grant Woodcock (GK) (unavailable), 26.Oliver Smith (omitted)



Adelaide Fire v Perth Thundersticks



Friday 18 October 2019

State Hockey Centre (SA)

Match Start: Women’s 7:00pm local (7:30pm AEDT), Men’s 8:00pm local (8:30pm AEDT)



Adelaide Fire Women’s team: 1.Linzi Appleyard, 3.Brooklyn Buchecker, 7.Emma De Broughe, 8.Holly Evans, 13.Sarah Harrison, 14.Amy Hunt, 15.Euleena Maclachlan, 19.Gabi Nance, 20.Hattie Shand, 21.Miki Spano, 22.Leah Welstead, 23.Gemma McCaw, 25.Kate Denning, 28.Amy Hammond (GK)



In: 14.Amy Hunt



Out: 12.Emily Grist



Perth Thundersticks Women’s team: 3.Candyce Peacock, 4.Jemma Buckley (c), 6.Jacqui Day, 9.Shanea Tonkin, 11.Rachel Frusher, 14.Roos Broek, 15.Caitlin Pascov, 16.Karri Somerville, 17.Annie Gibbs, 18.Renee Rockliff, 19.Aleisha Power (GK), 29.Agueda Moroni, 30.Chloe Pendlebury, Jolie Sertorio, Jade Vanderzwan



In: Jolie Sertorio, Jade Vanderzwan



Out: 1.Phillipa Morgan



Adelaide Fire Men’s team: 6.Angus Fry, 7.Scott Germein, 9.Fred Gray, 11.Cameron Joyce, 15.Andy Leat, 18.Al Oliver, 19.Glyn Tamlin, 20.Isaac Farmilo, 22.Chris Wells, 23.Cameron White, 24.Zendana Hirotaka, 25.Watenabe Kota, 26.Liam Alexander, 28.Ben Hooppell (GK)



In: 6.Angus Fry, 24.Zendana Hirotaka, 25.Watenabe Kota, 28.Ben Hooppell (GK)



Out: 13.Luke Larwood, 17.Ryan O’Shea, 21.Simon Wells, 29.Eddie Chittleborough (GK)



Perth Thundersticks Men’s team: 1.Brayden King, 3.Tim Geers, 4.Jake Harvie, 5.Frazer Gerrard, 7.Tyler Lovell (GK), 8.Coby Green, 10.Tom Wickham, 15.Will Byas, 17.Aran Zalewski, 19.Daniel Robertson, 23.Matthew Fisher, 25.Trent Mitton, 27.Marshall Roberts, Brandon Gibbs, Alec Rasmussen



In: Brandon Gibbs, Alec Rasmussen



Out: 14.Liam Flynn



HC Melbourne v Canberra Chill



Friday 18 October 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)

Match Start: Women’s 7:00pm local (7:00pm AEDT), Men’s 8:45pm local (8:45pm AEDT)



HC Melbourne Women’s team: 3.Nicola Hammond, 5.Kristina Bates, 6.Claire Messent, 8.Olivia Colasurdo, 10.Laura Desmet, 12.Carly James, 14.Laura Barden, 21.Florine van Grimbergen, 22.Madi Ratcliffe, 23.Samantha Snow, 24.Anna Moore, 25.Hannah Gravenall, 30.Nikki Bosman (GK), 33.Amy Lawton



In: 8.Olivia Colasurdo, 22.Madi Ratcliffe, 24.Anna Moore, 30.Nikki Bosman (GK)



Out: 1.Sophie Taylor (international duty), 7.Kary Chau, 9.Lily Brazel (international duty), 27.Rachael Lynch (GK) (international duty)



Canberra Chill Women’s team: 4.Jess Smith, 7.Naomi Evans, 9.Sassie Economos, 10.Rebecca Lee, 11.Sophie Gaughan, 14.Emily Robson, 15.Yui Ishibashi, 16.Shihori Oikawa, 17.Beckie Middleton, 18.Olivia Martin, 19.Anna Flanagan, 25.Tina Taseska, 27.Meredith Bone, 31.Sakiyo Asano (GK)



In: 4.Jess Smith, 9.Sassie Economos



Out: 1.Mikayla Evans, 2.Lucy Balfour



HC Melbourne Men’s team: 1.Craig Marais, 2.Max Hendry, 3.Simon Borger, 5.Andrew Philpott, 7.Will Gilmour, 9.Nathan Ephraums, 13.Jayshaan Randhawa, 14.Jonathan Bretherton, 15.Josh Simmonds, 17.Kiran Arunasalam, 18.Johan Durst (GK), 21.Jake Sherren, 25.Aaron Kleinschmidt, 29.Oscar Wookey



In: 1.Craig Marais, 29.Oscar Wookey



Out: 10.Russell Ford, 23.Joel Carroll



Canberra Chill Men’s team: 2.Ben Staines, 4.James Day, 7.Kazuma Murata, 8.Daniel Conroy, 9.Jamie Hawke, 11.Garry Backhus, 12.Jake Staines, 13.Manabu Yamashita, 15.Josh Chivers, 17.Aaron Kershaw, 20.Lewis McLennan, 22.Jay MacDonald, 27.Kentaro Fukuda, 30.Andrew Charter (GK)



In: 15.Josh Chivers, 20.Lewis McLennan



Out: 10.Owen Chivers, 26.James Jewell



NSW Pride – BYE



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Round 5 Fixtures



Canberra Chill v Tassie Tigers



Sunday 20 October 2019

National Hockey Centre (ACT)

Match Start: Women’s 2:00pm local (2:00pm AEDT), Men’s 3:30pm local (3:30pm AEDT)



NSW Pride v HC Melbourne



Sunday 20 October 2019

Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre (NSW)

Match Start: Women’s 1:00pm local (1:30pm AEDT), Men’s 2:30pm local (2:30pm AEDT)



NSW Pride Women’s team: 1.Jocelyn Bartram (GK), 2.Sarah Johnston, 12.Mikaela Patterson, 16.Jessica Watterson, 19.Morgan Blamey, 20.Maddison Smith, 21.Alice Arnott, 22.Kate Jenner, 23.Abby Wilson, 27.Renae Robinson, 28.Casey Sablowski, 29.Courtney Schonell, 31.Emma Spinks, Grace Young



In: 1.Jocelyn Bartram (GK)



Out: 5.Jess Parr (GK)



NSW Pride Men’s team: 1.Lachlan Sharp, 2.Tom Craig, 5.Ash Thomas (GK), 6.Matthew Dawson, 8.Nathanael Stewart, 11.Hayden Dillon, 12.Kurt Lovett, 13.Blake Govers, 18.Tristan White, 19.Jack Hayes, 20.Ky Willott, 22.Flynn Ogilvie, 23.Ryan Proctor, 29.Timothy Brand



Brisbane Blaze v Perth Thundersticks



Sunday 20 October 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)

Match Start: Women’s 1:00pm local (2:00pm AEDT), Men’s 2:30pm local (3:30pm AEDT)



Adelaide Fire – BYE



Sultana Bran Hockey One League Media release