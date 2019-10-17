



BHUBANESWAR, India – After weeks of preparation, including a friendly series against Canada, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Janneke Schopman and coaching staff have named the 20-athlete traveling roster that will head to Bhubaneswar, India for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier. Both No. 13 USA and No. 9 India have one more chance to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and the decision on which team goes will be made November 1 and 2 at the Kalinga Stadium.





“These last weeks of preparation have shown us what we need to refine, what works well and what needs more attention,” said Schopman. “With the work we have put in, we as a staff feel that the selected group of athletes is ready to take on the challenge of qualifying for the Olympic Games against India.”



The named travel roster is very similar to the one that competed at the 2019 Pan American Games, with the addition of provisional athletes Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.) and Kealsie Robles (Yorktown, Va.) along with Virginia Bramley (Elizabethtown, Pa.) and Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.).



USWNT FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Traveling Roster:



Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.), Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas), Virginia Bramley (Elizabethtown, Pa.), Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Margaux Paolino (Villanova, Pa.), Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.), Kelsey Robles (Yorktown, Va.), Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.), Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.), Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.), Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.)



USWNT FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Schedule:



Friday, November 1 8:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 2 8:30 a.m. ET



*Eastern Time zone is +9.5 ahead of local time



To prepare for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier, both sides competed in preparatory series. From September 24 to 27, USA hosted No. 15 Canada at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. for a three-game series that included one unofficial sanctioned game and two sanctioned matches. In the unofficial game, Canada came out victorious 3-1. The first sanctioned contest was a reverse score of the previous meeting as USA won 3-1. The second official match went in favor of Canada, 4-1, to split the series.



Meanwhile, India traveled to Marlow, United Kingdom for a five-game series against No. 5 Great Britain, featuring two unofficial sanctioned games and three sanctioned matches, from September 27 to October 4. In the first meeting, India recorded a come-from-behind victory, 2-1, over the hosts. Game 2 saw Great Britain take an early lead and the Eves find the equalizer as the game ended in a 1-1 tie. The first official sanctioned match concluded in a scoreless draw, the second saw Great Britain come out the winners 3-1 and the final meeting saw India jump to a 2-0 lead but before Great Britain tallied them both back to finish at 2-2.



All FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will be live streamed on fih.live and Bleacher Report Live in the United States.



USFHA media release