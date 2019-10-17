By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia’s Muhibuddin Moharam (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Great Britain, during the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru. -NSTP/Hairul Anuar Rahim



The Malaysian juniors woke up but it’s too late when they beat Britain 1-0 in the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Stadium yesterday.





They saw themselves playing the spoiler’s role by upstaging Britain when Muhibddin Moharam scored off a penalty corner attempt in the 46th minute. But it might not be enough to stop the champions.



Britain and India will play in the last pool match tomorrow, and with both teams having nine points, they look the best bet to play in a repeat final.



However, with India beating Australia 5-1 yesterday, and having a massive goal average, it looks like India have virtually qualified for the final.



As for Malaysia, they need to beat Japan tomorrow for seven points and a chance to play in the bronze playoff.



“We played well, especially in defence and took our chance in the penalty corner for this important win,” said Malaysia coach Nor Saiful Zaini.



“After the big defeat against New Zealand, the players knew they had to lift their game.



“Our main issue in this tournament is focusing when not in possession and keeping our composure in the semi circle.”



RESULTS: India 5 Australia 1, Malaysia 1 Britain 0, Japan 4 New Zealand 2.



TOMORROW: Britain v India (4pm), Malaysia v Japan (6pm), Australia v New Zealand (8.35pm).



*Matches at Taman Daya Stadium



New Straits Times