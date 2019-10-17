Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 Sultan of Johor Cup - Day 5

Published on Thursday, 17 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 10
Johor Bahru (MAS)

Results

16 Oct 2019     IND v AUS (RR)     5 - 1
16 Oct 2019     MAS v GBR (RR)     1 - 0
16 Oct 2019     NZL v JPN (RR)     2 - 4

17 Oct 2019 is a rest day

18 Oct 2019 16:10     GBR v IND (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
18 Oct 2019 18:10     MAS v JPN (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
18 Oct 2019 20:40     AUS v NZL (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 India 4 3 0 1 20 9 11 9
2 Great Britain 4 3 0 1 5 2 3 9
3 Japan 4 2 0 2 10 9 1 6
4 Australia 4 1 1 2 4 8 -4 4
5 Malaysia 4 1 1 2 4 11 -7 4
6 New Zealand 4 1 0 3 10 14 -4 3

FIH Match Centre

