Johor Bahru (MAS)



Results



16 Oct 2019 IND v AUS (RR) 5 - 1

16 Oct 2019 MAS v GBR (RR) 1 - 0

16 Oct 2019 NZL v JPN (RR) 2 - 4



17 Oct 2019 is a rest day



18 Oct 2019 16:10 GBR v IND (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

18 Oct 2019 18:10 MAS v JPN (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

18 Oct 2019 20:40 AUS v NZL (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 4 3 0 1 20 9 11 9 2 Great Britain 4 3 0 1 5 2 3 9 3 Japan 4 2 0 2 10 9 1 6 4 Australia 4 1 1 2 4 8 -4 4 5 Malaysia 4 1 1 2 4 11 -7 4 6 New Zealand 4 1 0 3 10 14 -4 3

