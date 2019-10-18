



USA Field Hockey's weekly feature of highlighting some of the top college games in Division I, II and III is here for the 2019 season.





THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17







DII: Belmont Abbey at Bellarmine | 6:30 p.m. ET



This evening at 6:30 p.m. ET in Louisville, Ky., Belmont Abbey will take on Bellarmine in a redemption match from earlier this year. In the first meeting this season, Bellarmine took the 5-2 win with two goals from Teresa Schmidt. However, Schmidt and the attack were shut out in their last game against No. 4 Saint Anselm, leaving the score at 2-0 in favor of their opponent. Belmont Abbey also comes off a loss, but theirs came at the hands of Limestone who bested them 3-0, even though they matched each other in penalty corners earned. Since the game will not count toward conference standings, both teams will look to simply improve their overall record with a strong win over the other.







DIII: Husson at No. 4 Bowdoin | 7:00 p.m. ET



No. 4 Bowdoin will host Husson today at 7:00 p.m. ET in Brunswick, Maine for another out-of-conference match-up. Bowdoin broke into the top five this week in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division III National Coaches Poll landing at No. 4 after slowly climbing the ranks each week. They have only one loss on the season against No. 1 Middlebury, 1-0, but have since built their winning streak to seven games. Bowdoin’s most recent win was over Connecticut as Kara Finnerty added two of the five-goal total. Husson has suffered a few more losses this year, including in their last contest against UMaine-Farmington who scored two goals in the second half that Husson could not answer. The 2018 meeting of these teams saw Bowdoin dominate, but Husson attempted a comeback that fell short. Will this year tell a similar story?



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18



DI: No. 4 Duke at No. 7 Virginia | 4:00 p.m. ET



Two top-10 teams will look to improve their records in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Looking at last year’s contest, Duke walked away victorious with the 1-0 win, but Virginia will not back down, especially with a few new weapons of their own this season. This week, Virginia’s Cato Geusgens was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week, and she will help to earn a shutout against the Blue Devils just as she did last week when they faced Miami. Geusgens also scored the lone goal of the game off a penalty corner strike, making her a double threat against Duke. The Blue Devils also come off a win, having beat Old Dominion 1-0 off a goal by Leah Crouse toward the end of the first half. The two teams are closely matched, so this contest will surely be one to watch this week.







DI: No. 2 Maryland at No. 9 Michigan | 6:00 p.m. ET



No. 2 Maryland and No. 9 Michigan will meet in a Big Ten Conference battle on Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Maryland earned two Big Ten Conference awards this week as forward Madison Maguire was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and goalkeeper Noelle Frost was named Defensive Player of the Week yet again. Maguire contributed an assist and Frost stopped five shots in the Terrapins game against Indiana the week prior as they beat them 6-0. Michigan has only lost three games this year, and two of them went down to the wire in shootouts against top-20 opponents. The Wolverines' last game was a strong win over Ball State where Emma Tamer tallied two goals and an assist. This match-up last year was a tight game until midway through the second half when the Terps found the go-ahead goal to secure the win. Michigan could topple Maryland who is first in the Big Ten standings with a hard-fought win on Friday.







DII: Franklin Pierce at Southern Connecticut | 3:00 p.m. ET



Franklin Pierce will meet conference foe Southern Connecticut on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Franklin Pierce comes in to Friday off back-to-back wins in their last two games and defeated American International in overtime. It was Christine Jarowicz who had the last say for Franklin Pierce as she secured the win close to the end of the overtime period. Southern Connecticut picked up their first win of 2019 on Saturday by beating Molloy 4-1. Karley Wells added a goal in that game, as well as the only goal in their most recent loss to Pace on Tuesday. Northeast Ten Conference games have been hit or miss for both teams, so they will both look to add to their wins in conference play this weekend.



DII: Queens at Limestone | 4:00 p.m. ET



South Atlantic Conference Carolinas teams Queens and Limestone will battle to better their record in conference play on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Queens recently bested Frostburg 4-0 as four different players scored on Tuesday, giving them their eighth win of the season and boosting their overall record. Just before that game, they met No. 3 Millersville and lost 5-0. Limestone also has eight wins, but lost earlier this week to Newberry 2-1 in overtime. Gwendolyn Lewis found the equalizer for Limestone in the third period to send the match into overtime, but Newberry came out on top. Limestone won the match-up against Queens in 2018, dominating the game with a 6-1 result. However, earlier this season Queens stole the win back from Limestone in a 5-4 game. The win could go to either team as they meet on Friday.



DIII: Ferrum at Bridgewater | 6:00 p.m. ET



Ferrum will travel to Bridgewater on Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Ferrum just lost to Virginia Wesleyan on Friday, but goalkeeper Mia Holmes recorded 13 saves for her team to keep the scoring at a minimum. Holmes has accumulated 106 saves this season, making her the backbone of the team in many of the games. Bridgewater’s record currently boasts one more win than Ferrum as they most recently played Roanoke where the game went to two extra periods. Karinne Moyer and Kelsey Hicks combined for two goals in that contest, but neither could find the net in overtime. With similar records held by both teams, it is a toss up as to who will win and will come down to who has more grit to secure the victory.



DIII: St. John Fisher at Sage | 7:00 p.m. ET



Sage will host Empire 8 Conference rival St. John Fisher at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. St. John Fisher has done well so far this season with nine wins against strong teams including conference opponents. Their last win was over Brockport on Wednesday in a 5-0 match as Meagan McDonald tallied two goals in the contest. Sage's most recent game was against Bryn Athyn who they beat by five goals. Charity Rushinski added two for the Gators while goalkeeper Abigail Greier also contributed to the win with six saves and earned conference honors of Empire 8 Defensive Player of the Week. Last year’s contest between the two teams resulted in a 9-0 win for St. John Fisher, but Sage has improved since their first season and will look to make a statement in the conference.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19



DI: Colgate at Bucknell | 12:00 p.m. ET



Two Patriot League contenders, Colgate and Bucknell, will look to find a positive result on Saturday at they meet at 12:00 p.m. ET in Lewisburg, Pa. Bucknell has won outright in the last few contests between the two teams and they will expect nothing different this year. Bucknell’s Allie Christopher was awarded Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week for her three goals against Lehigh. She will present a challenge for Colgate’s defense who has a few strengths on their side of the pitch. Freshman Emily Kness is currently second in the nation with seven defensive saves for Colgate, so Christopher will have to work the ball around the goalkeeper as well as Kness before notching more goals on Saturday. It is possible as seen in Colgate’s most recent game against Boston University where they turned away 15 shots, but some still snuck past the goal line. Will Kness and the rest of Colgate’s defense be able to prevent the Bison from taking the win?







DI: No. 14 Harvard at Cornell | 12:00 p.m. ET



Ivy League action will continue as No. 14 Harvard travels to meet Cornell on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Ithaca, N.Y. Cornell’s Maddie Henry earned Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week after turning away 21 shots this past weekend. Last year saw Harvard dominate Cornell 8-0, and this has been the case in the past three matches between the two teams. With this in mind, Cornell just defeated Bucknell in a close game last week and has secured other important wins this season. Kirsten Pienaar tallied the lone goal for the Bears off a penalty stroke in the first period as the team held onto the lead for the rest of the match. Harvard most recently beat UMass-Lowell 4-0 as Rachel Greenwood notched two goals, one in each half of the game. Harvard is undefeated in conference play, but Cornell will look to change that on Saturday.



DII: No. 10 Mansfield at No. 2 East Stroudsburg | 12:00 p.m. ET



Two top-10 teams will meet as No. 10 Mansfield journeys to No. 2 East Stroudsburg on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Mansfield managed to make their way into the top-10 this week after adding two wins to their record, while East Stroudsburg took over the No. 2 spot after No. 3 Millersville dropped a place in the rankings. The teams are also both part of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), giving this contest more weight. When they met earlier this season, East Stroudsburg put two goals away that went unanswered by Mansfield to take the win. East Stroudsburg is coming off five PSAC wins in a row and they will expect to continue that streak on Saturday. Mansfield is on a streak of their own with their last two games resulting in wins over PSAC opponents. Will Mansfield be able to hold on to their spot in the top-10 and defeat the No. 2 team?



DII: No. 9 Southern New Hampshire at New Haven | 1:00 p.m. ET



No. 9 Southern New Hampshire will take on New Haven on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Southern New Hampshire is 10-3 overall, with their last four games being added to the win column. Hélène Servais put three goals away for her team as they played Molloy and Laura van der Doorn added another two. Last year, Southern New Hampshire blanked New Haven 6-0 at the end of the regular season. Since then, New Haven has accumulated five wins, with their last game requiring two overtime periods with Saint Michael’s. Julia Battino got the game-winner on a penalty stroke in the second over time period for the Chargers to take the win. New Haven will have home field advantage, which they should plan to use in order to topple Southern New Hampshire.







DIII: Widener at No. 13 Messiah | 1:00 p.m. ET



No. 13 Messiah will host Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Commonwealth rival Widener on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Grantham, Pa. Both teams have done well in conference play and the Pride were undefeated both in the MAC Commonwealth and overall until they met Lebanon Valley last week, losing 1-0 in a hard-fought game. Messiah remains undefeated in the conference, looking to secure their place in the standings to win their 13th-straight championship. The Falcons are coming off a win over conference rival Stevenson, winning 3-0 but going scoreless in the second half. Widener just defeated Gwynedd Mercy last week by a single tally as Margaret Howe-Consiglio tipped the ball past the goalkeeper. In last year’s contest, it was Messiah who took the 4-1 victory. Two of the goal scorers, Taylor Wiederrecht and Jennie Young, return with the intention of adding more to their season totals.



DIII: No. 18 Babson at Smith | 12:00 p.m. ET



No. 18 Babson will meet Smith on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Northampton, Mass. in a New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) match-up. Babson swept conference honors this week as Tori Roche earned NEWMAC Offensive and Cassidy Riley earned Defensive Athlete of the Week for the Beavers. Both players contributed to three wins for Babson last week. Smith has come close in their last three games, but each one has ended in a 3-2 loss for the Pioneers, while two of those games went to overtime. Babson, on the other hand, is on a six-game winning streak with their last victory coming against Wesleyan who they defeated 1-0. Isabella Boonstra notched the only goal of that game in the third period even with 25 shots by the Beavers. They will look to continue the winning streak this weekend.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20



DI: No. 6 Iowa at No. 5 Louisville | 12:00 p.m. ET



No. 5 Louisville will host No. 6 Iowa on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET. With one more win and one less loss on their record, Louisville looks like the favorite for this game. The last time the teams met was in 2016 when the current seniors were freshmen. Louisville just beat Stanford 3-0 as three different Cardinals contributed to the total scoring. Senior goalkeeper Hollyn Barr will look to add another shutout to her season and keep her goal against average at its current 0.86. Iowa beat Penn State by the same goal margin last week with four different Hawkeyes tallying goals as well. This match-up may tilt the rankings one way or another, so it will be a good game to tune into.



DI: No. 17 Liberty at No. 1 North Carolina | 1:00 p.m. ET



Two southern powerhouses will meet as No. 17 Liberty takes on top-ranked and undefeated North Carolina at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina’s Erin Matson secured another honor as the Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week for her performance against No. 15 Syracuse and No. 22 Albany. However, in last year’s contest between the Tar Heels and Flames, Matson did not find the back of the goal in the 7-1 win but did assist on one of the goals. With Matson on a roll of scoring in almost every game, Liberty will need to focus on keeping her touches to a minimum. Daniella Rhodes leads the scoring for Liberty with nine goals and seven assists, so she will be one to watch by North Carolina’s defense. Liberty will need to rise to the occasion to upset North Carolina and give them their first loss in 2019.







DII: Coker at Converse | 1:00 p.m. ET



Coker will play Converse at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday in a Conference Carolinas contest. Coker comes off a win over Mount Olive where they dominated all four quarters, resulting in a 7-1 win, with Alyssa Baronella and Amelia Gajewski scoring two goals each. Converse has experienced trials this season, with their only win coming against Mount Olive two weeks ago. They most recently fell to Lindenwood 3-1 as they actually scored first but could not come up with goals to answer the three that were scored against later in the game. Both teams will look for a win to improve in conference standings as they meet on Sunday.



DII: Lindenwood at Bellarmine | 1:00 p.m. ET



Bellarmine has an action-packed weekend ahead as they will also host Lindenwood on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Lindenwood recently beat Converse in a 3-1 win with Bridget Hoogendijk scoring two of the goals for her team. Bellarmine lost their previous game to No. 4 Saint Anselm who prevented the Knights from scoring on their few shot attempts. The Knights had two goalkeepers take part in the loss, with Breanna McWhorter making a difference in the final quarter by ending any more scoring threats. As this is the first meeting between the two teams this season, it could go in favor of either team depending on who brings their best to the pitch.



DIII: No. 9 Vassar at Rochester | 12:00 p.m. ET



No. 9 Vassar will travel to Rochester, N.Y. to take on the hometown team, Rochester, on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Previously ranked Rochester has continued to receive votes this week but fell just short of the top-20, while Vassar dropped a few ranks from the No. 5 spot. Vassar was upset by Ithaca this past weekend as the Bombers won 3-0. Christopher Newport then added Vassar’s second loss on Monday in a tight 3-2 game. Rochester overpowered Wells 13-0 on Tuesday to make up for their loss to Skidmore last weekend. Looking at last year, Vassar took the win 3-2 when Rochester tried to comeback from a two-goal deficit, but Vassar scored just in time to prevent an extra period of play. Both teams have what it takes to win, but it will come down to who can pull out a strong performance on Sunday.







DIII: St. Lawrence at Ithaca | 1:00 p.m. ET



St. Lawrence will take on Ithaca at 1:00 p.m. ET in Ithaca, N.Y. Receiving votes following their toppling of Vassar, other teams have eyes on Ithaca this week to see if they can continue to perform well. The Bombers blanked Vassar 3-0 with goals from three different players. Goalkeeper Savanna Lanker saved seven balls from Vassar who outshot and out-cornered the Bombers. St. Lawrence just took William Smith to overtime this past Saturday but came up short in the extra period after battling in regulation. Mckenzie Haberl had both goals for the Saints. St. Lawrence has yet to tally a win in Liberty League play and hope to catch Ithaca off guard on Sunday.



USFHA media release