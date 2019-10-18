



Pole position in the Premierships are up for grabs this weekend; in the women`s the winner of the clash between unbeaten Dundee Wanderers and Clydesdale Western will occupy that lofty spot, while Grange could take over at the top of the men`s if they beat Wanderers on Saturday and then Uddingston the following day in a catch-up fixture.





Wanderers and Clydesdale may have opened up a three point lead at the top – the former are just ahead on goal difference – but they have taken somewhat different routes.



The Taysiders have played mostly sides from the lower echelons of the division, only third placed Watsonians have caused them any anxiety. There Iain Strachan`s charges emerged with a single goal victory, courtesy of a strike from Vikki Bunce.



A fact acknowledged by Strachan after last weekend`s six goal win over Gordonians. “I`ve not much to add on today`s game, it`s all a prelude to the next few weeks’ big games ahead.”



Strachan is aware that Clydesdale come to Tayside on the back of some impressive victories, especially over Western Wildcats and champions Edinburgh University last weekend.



Wanderers have some class players able to find the net against the tightest of defences – the likes of Bunce, Emily Dark, Lucy Williamson and Charlotte Watson to name but a few.



But the Clydesdale defence has been particularly stingy this season, conceding only two goals in four league games so far. Also impressive was the almost total dominance the Titwood-based side extended over last weekend`s 3-1 victory over champions Edinburgh University, in fact the two-goal gap could have been even greater.



Ironically Clydesdale succumbed to the students in last Sunday`s Scottish Cup tie, losing 2-0, so perhaps there is vulnerability there.



Whatever the outcome on Tayside, both Watsonians and Western Wildcats will be waiting to pick up the scraps. The Edinburgh side have slipped into third spot on the back of victories over Edinburgh University, Glasgow University and Grove Menzieshill. Keith Smith`s squad will be aiming to maintain the pressure with three points away to GHK.



Although Western Wildcats are six points behind, they have a game in hand. On Saturday they travel to Peffermill to take on the wounded champions and then entertain GHK the following day at Auchenhowie.



Western Wildcats tasted their only reversal at the hands of Clydesdale a couple of weeks ago, but are more than capable of putting a further dent into Edinburgh`s drive to retain their league title – witness their single goal victory over the students in last season`s European Qualifier semi-final.



In the other fixtures Grove Menzieshill will hope to kick-start their campaign with a home win over bottom side Merlins Gordonians. Finally, after their first three points with a win over Grove Menzieshill last weekend, Hillhead might hope to progress further from the bottom rungs with a follow-up victory at Glasgow University.



The new regime under Vishal Marwaha has taken Western Wildcats to the top of the Premiership after four games – a position they have not occupied for some time.



However, the real pressure is perhaps yet to come as they face the sides nearer the top of the division. Saturday`s away fixture against fourth-placed Edinburgh University could test Western Wildcats` resolve, especially with the absence of the influential Andrew McConnell on GB under-21 duty in Malaysia.



After losing their opening match to Watsonians, the Edinburgh students have put three wins in a row together, although coach Graham Moodie has not always been satisfied with his squad`s performance on the pitch. For example, it took a belated strike by Jack Jamieson to secure a 5-4 win over Wanderers on Tayside, and Moodie observed that “we got out of jail.”



If Western Wildcats are to be serious challengers for honours this season, this is perhaps the sort of tricky fixture they must take the three points from.



Whatever the Wildcats outcome, Grange could resume pole position with six points from this weekend`s double-header – and both games are at home against Wanderers and Uddingston, that would give the champions a two-point cushion.



For the last couple of years Uddingston have taken on the mantle of upsetting title aspirants with surprise draws or even victories, especially at Bothwell Castle Policies. They did it again last Saturday with a 4-3 victory over Grove Menzieshill.



Perhaps the upset was on the cards, the Dundonians had struggled to overcome the resistance of Watsonians at home the previous week.



However, Grove Menzieshill coach Neil Allan will be anxious to steady the ship with a home victory over Clydesdale. That might not be so easy as the Titwood outfit have arguably played better than their results have shown so far.



Also there could be some movement in the lower echelons of the table, after playing the top three top sides Kelburne will believe they have the chance to move up with a double header against Watsonians and Dundee Wanderers over the weekend.



So also Hillhead and Uddingston who clash on Saturday – this is frequently a fixture not easy to predict. The former showed a bit of grit with a 4-3 win at Watsonians last weekend that moved them up to seventh in the table.



Scottish Hockey Union media release