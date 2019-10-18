



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has received no less than eight bidding dossiers, from three different continents, to host the next edition of the FIH Men’s and/or Women’s World Cups.





The bids received are as follows:



For the preferred time window 1-17 July 2022:



- Germany: Women’s World Cup

- Spain: Women’s World Cup

- Spain/Netherlands: Women’s World Cup

- Belgium: Men’s World Cup

- Malaysia: Men’s World Cup



For the preferred time window 13-29 January 2023:



- India: Men’s World Cup

- Malaysia: Women’s World Cup

- New Zealand: Women’s World Cup







FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “It’s great to see that so many national associations and countries want to host our quadrennial flagship events. This is encouraging for the further growth of our sport.”



An FIH Task Force will meet on 6 November to thoroughly examine all bids and make a recommendation to the Executive Board (EB). The EB will make the final decision on both events’ hosts on 8 November 2019 during their next meeting in Lausanne.



FIH site