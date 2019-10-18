By Jugjet Singh







NATIONAL coach Roelant Oltmans clearly believes in “safety in numbers”.





He has named 20 players, including two as “insurance” against injuries, as Malaysia head to Amsterdam on Sunday ahead of their Olympic Qualifier against Britain next month.



World No 11 Malaysia will play two friendlies in Amsterdam and Dutchman Oltmans will decide on the final 18 a few days before they take on World No 7 Britain in the Nov 2 and 3 qualifier against Britain at the Lee Valley Stadium in London.



The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to next year’s Tokyo Olympics.



In Amsterdam, Oltmans’ men will play two matches — against Gazellen-Combinatie (Oct 26) and HC Bloemendaal (Oct 27).



They will leave for London on Oct 28.



“We have done everything possible to qualify for the Olympics (for the past year), but there is still no guarantee that we will qualify.



“Britain will surely start as favourites but still, we have done everything possible to prepare our team.



“We believe in the ‘extra’ ability of every player in the team to shine on the two match days,” said Oltmans.



MALAYSIAN SQUAD —



Goalkeepers: S. Kumar, Zaimi Mat Deris; Defenders: Shukri Mutalib (capt), Faiz Helmi Jali, Najib Abu Hassan, Razie Rahim, Syed Safiq Syed Cholan;



Midfielders: Nabil Fiqri, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Joel Samuel van Huizen, Fitri Saari, Azrai Aizad, Meor Azuan Hasan, Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi;



Forwards: Shahril Saabah, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin, Noor Firdaus Rosdi, Faizal Saari, Nor Syafiq Sumantri.



New Straits Times