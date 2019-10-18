



GB U21 Men play India tomorrow and a point from the match will guarantee a place in the Sultan of Johor Cup final in Malaysia. GB is defending its title after lifting the trophy in last year’s tournament.





Scotland’s Jamie Golden; Andrew McConnell and Callum MacKenzie have played a big part in the tournament for GB with four games played so far.





Photo by PMF Images



The tournament got off to a great start for GB with a 2-0 victory over New Zealand thanks to decisive goals from Thomas Russell and James Oates.



It was followed by a 2-1 win over Japan in their second outing thanks to goals from Ioan Wall and Nicholas Park.



Scotland’s Jamie Golden scored the only goal in a 1-0 success over Australia in a hard-fought game three of the tournament for GB. GB took the lead with just over five minutes on the clock with a beautifully constructed goal. Nicholas Park played the ball across the face of goal to the unmarked Golden who stroked the ball in on the reverse stick with an accomplished finish.



In their last outing GB lost 1-0 to Malaysia. The defending champions lost their 100% record in the tournament thanks to a goal from Muhibddin Moharam.



They dominated much of the game but found it difficult to break down a Malaysian defence determined to make up for a heavy loss to New Zealand the day before.



The result means GB currently sit second in the group needing a point in their final game against India on Friday to ensure they are still in with a chance of retaining their title.





Photo by PMF Images



Scottish Hockey Union media release