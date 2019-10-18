2019 Sultan of Johor Cup
Johor Bahru (MAS)
Fixtures
18 Oct 2019 16:10 GBR v IND (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
18 Oct 2019 18:10 MAS v JPN (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
18 Oct 2019 20:40 AUS v NZL (RR) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
19 Oct 2019 15:40 5th RR v 6th RR (5/6th Placing) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
19 Oct 2019 18:10 3rd RR v 4th RR (3/4th Placing) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
19 Oct 2019 20:40 1st RR v 2nd RR (Final) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|20
|9
|11
|9
|2
|Great Britain
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|9
|3
|Japan
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|9
|1
|6
|4
|Australia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|5
|Malaysia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|4
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|1
|0
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|3