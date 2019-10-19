

Sara Quill lines up a shot against Banbridge last week. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Almost exactly two years ago to the day, Corinthian were unceremoniously bundled out of the women’s Irish Senior Cup by Pegasus 12-0 in the first round.





That was during the early days of coach Ralph Billings’ tenure as coach. On Saturday, the reds are looking to show the huge strides they have taken since he took on the role.



The Whitechurch club face the same opposition– the reigning national champions – in the semi-final of the cup (3pm, St Columba’s College) in this front-loaded season.



Corinthian have only been on this stage once before back in 2004, losing to Hermes after extra-time, marking this out as one of the biggest games in their history.



Nicola Miller (nee Jolley) provides a link to that team – she is manager of the side having played in the semi 15 years ago and the club, as one of the best in Dublin to raise a home crowd, are looking forward to making an event of it.



“Everybody loves an underdog story, don’t they?” Billings said ahead of the tie, knowing his Leinster league side are the outsiders.



But his side has won all four of their games this season to date and look to be a contender for promotion from EY Hockey League Division 2.



They have also drawn belief from coaching sessions from Olympian Peter Caruth and Colin Stewart – the Irish World Cup assistant coach – this term.



The past decade has seen the club act as a nursery for young talents to develop – with numerous Junior Jacqui Potter Cup final appearances – only to see their brightest stars move on at adult level.



They have managed to retain a good crop in recent times, though, and it has made a big boost in pushing for Leinster laurels last season.



“EY1 champions versus a team who spent the majority of the last 10 years fighting off relegation from Leinster Division 1. It’s a big challenge indeed,” Billings says of facing Pegasus again.





Corinthian coach Ralph Billings. Pic: Adrian Boehm



“Our main goal is to compete well and show how much we have narrowed the gap. It means a lot to everyone involved; it’s a big day and we’re all very proud to have reached this stage.”



Youth international Milly Lynch is available after an ankle injury but midfielder Amber Kinlan is out with a fractured elbow.



For Pegasus, Pamela Glass made yet another return from retirement in last week’s quarter-final 5-1 win over UCC. The Ulster side will be without Shirley McCay while Steph Quinn and Kate McConnell are on maternity leave this season.



It was an exciting day, too, for the Belfast club who found out they would meet Spain’s Club de Campo in the inaugural season of EHL Women next Easter.



The other side of the Senior Cup draw sees UCD host Loreto at Belfield in a high quality match-up which could yield lots of goals. Between, their prior rounds have combined for 30 goals with the student’s 7-4 against Catholic Institute and Loreto’s 5-3 against Railway among some fairly spectacular results.



Ireland’s women completed their Olympic qualifiers challenge match series with a 1-0 defeat to Korea in Abbotstown last night.



In addition to Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Belgium, it was an inauspicious start, results-wise, to life at their new training base which was formally opened earlier in the week by Minister Shane Ross.



“We would have hoped for better results,” captain Katie Mullan told the Belfast Telegraph. “But it’s been an invaluable exercise as we were playing on an identical surface to the one we will encounter at the qualifiers in Donnybrook.”



Jungeun Seo scored a 15th minute penalty corner to decide the tie with Ireland showing good energy in the closing quarter but often forced the ball at key moments.



In Leinster, there are three games on the agenda this weekend. Trinity will aim to extend their perfect start to the season when they go to Naas; Rathgar and North Kildare will be battling for their first points of the season at The High School, while Monkstown face Genesis in a DLR derby.



Women’s fixtures (Saturday unless stated)



Irish Senior Cup – Semi-Finals: Corinthian v Pegasus, Whitechurch Park, 3pm; UCD v Loreto, Belfield, 2.50pm



Leinster Division 1: Monkstown v Genesis, Rathdown, 2.45pm; Naas v Trinity, Caragh Road, 2pm; Rathgar v North Kildare, The High School, 12.30pm



Munster Division 1



Saturday: Bandon v Belvedere, Bandon GS, 12.30pm; Cork C of I v UCC, Garryduff, 12.30pm; Waterford v Limerick, Newtown, 12.30pm



Sunday: Bandon v UCC, Bandon GS, 2pm; Waterford v Cork C of I, Newtown, 3pm



Irish Hockey Challenge – Round 1: Greenfields v Clonakilty, Dangan, 2.20pm; YMCA v Galway, Wesley College, 2pm



Women’s international test match (Thursday): Ireland 2 (H Matthews, A O’Flanagan) Belgium 4 (S vanden Borre 2, A Gerniers, J Boon)



