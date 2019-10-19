



The SPAR South Africa Indoor Hockey squad has been named for the next three indoor hockey test series. The team is on a massive high following their superb run of form over the past 24 months and will get to test themselves against Switzerland and Ireland at home before heading to Poland in January.





The South Africans will be excited for the challenge against Switzerland after they were triumphant in Switzerland in January, winning the five-match series 3-1. The Swiss themselves will be eager to bounce back and show why they are ranked 7th in the World, while preparing for the European Cup in February next year. Ireland, who are new to the Indoor Hockey circuit and benefitting from the launch of Pro Series Indoor in the country, will travel to South Africa for the second series of the summer before SPAR South Africa trade in the sun for the snow and fly to Poland for a series against the World number 6.



In selecting the squad convenor of selectors Greg White



“I am very happy with the selection camp and we are so pleased with the opportunities for a team to play against quality international opposition. We are obviously going to do our best to win these series, but our focus is on the African Qualifier next year and getting to the next Indoor Hockey World Cup. I also think the fact that countries like Switzerland and Ireland are coming to the country is a testament to the programme we are running!”



The squad selected for the three series is a largely experienced squad with 50-capped players Kara Botes, Amy Greaves, Jess O’Connor and Cindy Hack all included. The team also sees Jess Lardant recalled after missing the SPAR Indoor Series against Zimbabwe and Botswana, while Kayla de Waal has earned the opportunity to get her first test cap.



SPAR South Africa Squad

No Name Province 1 Amy Greaves KZN Inland 2 Celia Evans Northern Blues 3 Cheree Greyvenstein (GK) SPAR KZN Raiders 4 Cindy Hack (C) SPAR KZN Raiders 5 Edith Molikoe KZN Inland 6 Jamie Southgate Western Province 7 Jessica Lardant SPAR KZN Raiders 8 Jessica O’Connor SPAR KZN Raiders 9 Kara Botes Southern Gauteng 10 Kayla de Waal Western Province 11 Robyn Johnson Southern Gauteng 12 Zimi Shange (GK) SPAR KZN Raiders

SA Hockey Association media release