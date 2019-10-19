



The South African Hockey Association has today announced the South African Men’s Indoor Hockey side that will take on Switzerland in a 6 match test series in Durban and Cape Town in November. We are also pleased to share that the team will be backed by Tops at SPAR for the Switzerland Series.





It’s the first taste of international indoor hockey for the South African Men since the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in February last year where the team finished 11th. Its also the start of the cycle that will see the team compete in the African Qualifier in a quest to qualify for the next edition of the Indoor World Cup.



The team selected features 22 players that will play at various times against Switzerland and includes just Jarryd Jones, Jethro Eustice, Justin Domleo and Rusten Abrahams from the World Cup Squad. Keagan Robinson, who was ruled out of the World Cup, is the only other player in the squad with International caps.



The team will remarkably include two sets of brothers with outdoor centurion Jonty Robinson joining his brother Keagan, while 2019 Player of the Indoor IPT Dayan Cassiem is joined by 2019 Young player of the Indoor IPT Mustapaha Cassiem.



In goals it will be an interesting battle between Sizwe Mtembu, Cameron Goodwin and Anton van Loggerenberg. The team will also feature some incredibly exciting youngsters including Aiden Tun, Chad Futcher and Marvin Simons from Southern Gauteng.



Convenor of selectors Alistair Fredericks was pleased with the exciting young squad that has been selected:



“We selected the players that impressed at the Indoor IPT in February and we are delighted about the depth of talent we have in our indoor structures. The players are being rewarded for their good form and we look forward to seeing them back on the indoor hockey court again!”



SA Men’s Squad

No Name Province Caps 1 Rusten Abrahams Southern Gauteng 11 2 Dayaan Cassiem Western Province 0 3 Mustapha Cassiem Western Province 0 4 Justin Domleo KZN Inland 24 5 Kyle Esau Western Province 0 6 Jethro Eustice KZN Raiders 16 7 Chad Futcher Southern Gauteng 0 8 Lungani Gabela KZN Raiders 0 9 Cameron Goodwin (GK) KZN Raiders 0 10 Keegan Hezlett KZN Raiders 0 11 Jarryd Jones KZN Raiders 20 12 Dalpiarro Langford Southern Gauteng 0 13 Melrick Maddocks Southern Gauteng 0 14 Ignatius Malgraff Eastern Province 0 15 Sizwe Mtembu (GK) Northern Blues 0 16 Steven Paulo Northern Blues 0 17 Jonty Robinson KZN Raiders 0 18 Keagan Robinson KZN Raiders 5 19 Bradley Sherwood Northern Blues 0 20 Marvin Simons Southern Gauteng 0 21 Aiden Tun Southern Gauteng 0 22 Anton van Loggerenberg (GK) Western Province 0

SA Hockey Association media release