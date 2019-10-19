By Jugjet Singh



MALAYSIA will be up against Belgium and India in their bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2022.





However, it would be much tougher for the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to win the women’s bid as four other countries are also in the race.



For the preferred time window on July 1-17 2022, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) have received bids from Germany, Spain and Spain-Netherlands (joint bid) for the women’s World Cup.



Malaysia and New Zealand have put in their bids to host the women’s World Cup on Jan 13-29 in 2023.



MHC have also placed a bid to host the men’s World Cup on July 1-17 in 2022, together with Belgium while India want it on Jan 13-29 in 2023.



FIH chief executive Thierry Weil said: ‘It’s great to see interest from so many national associations to host our quadrennial flagship events. This is encouraging for the growth of our sport.’



An FIH task force will meet on Nov 6 to examine all bids and make a recommendation to their executive board.



The board will announce the winning bids for both events on Nov 8 in Lausanne.



National women’s coach K. Dharmaraj is optimistic Malaysia will land the bid.



‘The facilities in Bukit Jalil are among the best in the world, and if the FIH take into consideration to develop hockey in this region, I believe Malaysia will get the hosting rights.’



New Straits Times