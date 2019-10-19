By AFTAR SINGH







KUALA LUMPUR: Goalkeeper Adrian Andy Albert (pic) has been dropped from the Malaysia hockey squad for the Olympic qualifier playoff matches against Britain in London on Nov 2 and 3, but the youngster is taking the decision in his stride.





Although disappointed, the 22-year-old is grateful for the opportunity to train together with the other experienced players during centralised training.



“I will continue to fight for a place in the national team next year,” said Adrian.



The Sabahan is the only player out of the 21 in training left out by national coach Roelant Oltmans.



Oltmans has opted for their vastly experienced S. Kumar and Mohd Zaimi Mat Deris as keepers for the playoffs.



The team will head for Amsterdam to play two matches against club sides – HOC Gazellen-Combinatie and HC Bloemendaal on Oct 26 and 27 as part of their preparation to acclimatise with the chilly conditions in London.



The Dutch coach will continue to keep Adrian in the national team but has released him to train with the national indoor team for the SEA Games in the Philippines from Nov 30-Dec 11.



Adrian knows he did not make the team due to lack of international exposure.



“I only have three international caps which I earned in the Test matches against European teams in July,” said Adrian, who was called up for national training in June as a replacement for injured keeper Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman.



“I know that it will take more time before I can earn a regular place in the national team but I’ll keep trying.”



Adrian, who has played for Sabah in the indoor hockey event at the National Under-16 in Bukit Jalil in 2013, said he would go all out to win the SEA Games berth.



“I’ve to do better than two other goalkeepers Mohd Khairul (Afendy Kamaruzaman) and Mohd Hazrul (Faiz Ahmad Sobri) to win the selection for the SEA Games,” he said.



“Both the keepers represented Malaysia in indoor hockey at the last SEA Games and the Indoor Asia Cup (in Chonburi, Thailand in July). They are indeed experienced but I’ll be out to challenge them,” added Adrian.



