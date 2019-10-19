



Continuing our series of video interviews with the teams that will participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, Ireland (FIH World Ranking: 8) captain Kate Mullan looks ahead to her team’s all-important two-match clash with Canada (WR:15), with a place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on the line. The crucial matches will take place at Energia Park, Ireland on 2/3 November 2019. The first match starts at 19:00 local time, the second match starts at 19:10 local time. A transcription of the interview can be found below.





The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will be taking place very soon. How is your team preparing for these hugely important matches?



Kate Mullan: We’ve had numerous training camps since the European championships to prepare and, more recently, we have had some great test games against teams from Europe and Asia.



What can the fans expect to see from your team in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers?



Kate Mullan: They will see a tenacious, hard-working group of girls that are close-knit and will fight for every ball together.



What are your thoughts about your opponent, Canada, in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers and how is your squad feeling about these matches?



Kate Mullan: We know Canada are a good team, we have a huge amount of respect for them. They are fighting for their first Olympics (since 1992), like us and we will be prepared to match them.



Finally, what would qualifying for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 mean to you and your team?



Kate Mullan: It would mean absolutely everything. That ticket for Tokyo has been our dream since day one and it is all we have ever wanted. It would mean the world to us to get that.



Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams.



#Tokyo2020

#RoadToTokyo

#GiftOfHockey



FIH site