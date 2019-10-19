

MALAYSIA will play in the third-fourth classification match today after they edged Japan 3-2 in the Sultan of Johor Cup yesterday.





After taking the lead off Zainudin Mohamed in the fifth minute, Malaysian players dozed off and allowed Japan to bounce back and score through Sota Ukai (8th) and Ryuji Tamekuni (12th).



Amirul Hamizan Azhar saved the blushes when he equalised in the 42nd minute before hammering in a reverse stick winner in the 50th.



In an earlier match, defending champions Britain and India drew 3-3 to finish 10 points each and advance to today’s final.



Last year, Britain edged India 3-2 to win the title.



“We are confident of lifting the title as the players play better in back-to-back matches. The title will be won by consistency, and I believe we have what it takes to overcome last year’s disappointment,” said India coach B.J. Kariappa.





Britain coach Jon Bleby said: “I want my boys to enjoy the final while giving their best.



“We have a young team with all, except two players, eligible to play next year. The experience of playing in a final is priceless and I believe we need to plan a good strategy to overcome India.”



Britain’s goals were scored by Ioan Wall (27th), Andrew McConnell (32nd) and Matthew Ramshaw (59th).



Shilanand Lakra (48th), Mandeep Mor (51st) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (57th) replied for India.



RESULTS — Britain 3 India 3, Malaysia 3 Japan 2, Australia 1 New Zealand 3.



Today



Final: India v Britain,



Third-fourth: Malaysia v Japan,



Fifth-Sixth: New Zealand v Australia.



