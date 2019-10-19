Johor Bahru (MAS)



Results



18 Oct 2019 GBR v IND (RR) 3 - 3

18 Oct 2019 MAS v JPN (RR) 3 - 2

18 Oct 2019 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 3



Fixtures (GMT +8)



19 Oct 2019 15:40 NZL v AUS (5/6th Placing) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

19 Oct 2019 18:10 MAS v JPN (3/4th Placing) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

19 Oct 2019 20:40 IND v GBR (Final) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)



Final Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 5 3 1 1 23 12 11 10 2 Great Britain 5 3 1 1 8 5 3 10 3 Malaysia 5 2 1 2 7 13 -6 7 4 Japan 5 2 0 3 12 12 0 6 5 New Zealand 5 2 0 3 13 15 -2 6 6 Australia 5 1 1 3 5 11 -6 4

