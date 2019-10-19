Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 Sultan of Johor Cup - Day 7

Published on Saturday, 19 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 38
Johor Bahru (MAS)

Results

18 Oct 2019     GBR v IND (RR)     3 - 3
18 Oct 2019    MAS v JPN (RR)     3 - 2
18 Oct 2019    AUS v NZL (RR)     1 - 3

Fixtures (GMT +8)

19 Oct 2019 15:40     NZL v AUS (5/6th Placing) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
19 Oct 2019 18:10     MAS v JPN (3/4th Placing) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
19 Oct 2019 20:40     IND v GBR (Final) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

Final Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 India 5 3 1 1 23 12 11 10
2 Great Britain 5 3 1 1 8 5 3 10
3 Malaysia 5 2 1 2 7 13 -6 7
4 Japan 5 2 0 3 12 12 0 6
5 New Zealand 5 2 0 3 13 15 -2 6
6 Australia 5 1 1 3 5 11 -6 4

FIH Match Centre

