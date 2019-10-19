2019 Sultan of Johor Cup - Day 7
Johor Bahru (MAS)
Results
18 Oct 2019 GBR v IND (RR) 3 - 3
18 Oct 2019 MAS v JPN (RR) 3 - 2
18 Oct 2019 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 3
Fixtures (GMT +8)
19 Oct 2019 15:40 NZL v AUS (5/6th Placing) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
19 Oct 2019 18:10 MAS v JPN (3/4th Placing) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
19 Oct 2019 20:40 IND v GBR (Final) (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)
Final Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|5
|3
|1
|1
|23
|12
|11
|10
|2
|Great Britain
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|3
|Malaysia
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|4
|Japan
|5
|2
|0
|3
|12
|12
|0
|6
|5
|New Zealand
|5
|2
|0
|3
|13
|15
|-2
|6
|6
|Australia
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|4