

Iona Campbell and Lucy Hyams in action during Loughborough Students v Hampstead. Credit Andrew Smith



Goals from Sophie Bray and Ellie Rayer helped East Grinstead secure their first win of the season on Saturday, beating visitors the University of Birmingham 2-1 in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





After a goalless first half Catherine Ledesma put the visitors ahead with a field goal on 36 minutes, but their lead lasted just two minutes before Bray levelled from open play.



And nine minutes later Rayer scored another field goal which proved enough for East Grinstead to take the win and climb off the bottom of the table.



At the other end of the table Surbiton stay top following a 4-3 win at Holcombe.



The hosts struck first through Lorna Cruickshank on nine minutes, but goals from Robyn Collins and Erica Sanders put Surbiton ahead.



Steph Elliott’s 19th minute penalty stroke levelled it again, but Georgie Twigg retook the lead for the visitors ten minutes later with another penalty stroke.



Eloise Stenner gave Surbiton a two-goal cushion with a goal on 43 minutes, and although Philippa Lewis pulled one back for Holcombe on 59 minutes it wasn’t enough for the win.



Elsewhere, Clifton Robinsons secured their second win of the campaign with a 3-2 victory at Bowdon Hightown.



Catherine Macaulay bagged herself a brace and Claire Thomas scored the other for the away side to clinch the points in the 69th minute. Sian French and Xenna Hughes were the goalscorers for Bowdon.



Beeston also added their second victory of the season to their record after winning 2-1 at home against Buckingham.



Sian Emslie gave the home side the lead in the 30th minute from open play.



Rebecca Malyon doubled their advantage 13 minutes later with another goal from free play.



Kitty Higgins scored late on for Buckingham but it was in vain as Beeston held out to secure the points.



Hampstead & Westminster ran out 1-0 victors at Loughborough Students, Joyce Esser scoring the only goal of the game mid-way through the second half.



Investec Women’s Division One North



Swansea remain top of the Investec Women’s Hockey League Division One North after beating Stourport 4-2 on Saturday.



Livvy Hoskins bagged herself a first half brace and Betsan Thomas and Nell Butler scored one a piece to secure the points.



Sarah Parkinson-Mills and Sarah Cavendish were both on the scoresheet for the away side.



Olton and West Warwicks maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign after winning 1-0 at home against Brooklands-Poynton.



Sally Walton scored the winning goal from a penalty corner in the 12th minute.



Elsewhere, Leicester City maintained their position in second after beating the University of Durham 3-2 at home.



Gloucester City won 2-0 at home against winless Belper and Ben Rhydding beat Leeds 2-1 at home.



Investec Women’s Division One South



Cambridge City moved up to third in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Division One South with a 6-1 victory over bottom of the table St Albans on Saturday.



Megan Crowson netted a hat-trick, Maddie Axford bagged herself a brace and Heidi Baber scored the other as the home side secured all three points.



Natasha Humphris scored a consolation for the away mid-way through the second half.



Wimbledon maintained their position at the top of the table after an excellent display away from home, winning 2-0 at Harleston Magpies with Fiona Semple and Suzy Petty scoring the goals.



Elsewhere, Reading won 1-0 at home against Canterbury, Slough secured three points against Sevenoaks winning 5-3 and Trojans won 1-0 at home against Isca.



Investec Women’s Conference North



Sutton Coldfield maintained their position at the top of the Investec Conference North table after winning 5-1 at Alderley Edge.



Vicky Woolford and Emma McCabe both scored twice and Jess Webb added the other as the away side secured all three points. Zoe Thomas scored the only goal for Alderley Edge.



Elsewhere the University of Nottingham maintained their 100% record after winning 5-1 at home to Wakefield.



Alexandra Malzer, Robyn Bentley, Jordan Homann (2) and Charlotte Calnan were all on the scoresheet for Nottingham.



Colleen Kelly scored the only goal for Wakefield.



Investec Women’s Conference East



Wimbledon’s second team remain top of the table after taking four wins from four in the Investec Conference East on Saturday, winning 2-0 at home against Ipswich.



Natalie Wray gave the home side the lead in the 11th minute from a penalty corner before Lauren Burgess secured the points four minutes from time with a goal from open play.



Elsewhere, Bedford won 6-0 away at Broxbourne to secure their second victory of the campaign.



Investec Women’s Conference West



Surbiton’s second team remain unbeaten in the Investec Conference West after winning 7-0 at Cheltenham on Saturday.



Issy Carey (2), Alice Klugman, Hannah Denison (2), Maud Blokland and Lily Johnson were names on the scoresheet for the away side.



Elsewhere, Team Bath Buccaneers ran out 6-0 victors at the University of Bristol.



Jade Vardon-Cardy, Jessica Amps, Lara Williamson, Sally Fenton, Di Bevan and Cari Davies were the goal scorers there.



England Hockey Board Media release