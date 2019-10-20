By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



20 seconds before the hooter Indian concede the goal and lost the title. India dominated the final obtained 12 goal shots includes 7 penalty corners. British Oliver Payne-Goalkeeper of the tournament did not allow the Indians to score. Indian captain Mandeep Mor is unlucky this time again, last year (2018) India lost in final too against brits under Mandeep. However India is all time top team of Sultan of Johor Cup since its inception in 2011. Medalist Summary is given below:





Medalist Summary

Rank Team Appearances Gold Silver Bronze Consistency Points 1 India 8 2 4 1 15 2 Britain/ England 7 3 2 - 13 3 Australia 8 2 1 3 11 4 Malaysia 9 1 1 2 7 5 Germany 1 1 - - 3 6 Pakistan 6 - 1 - 2 7 Argentina 2 - - 1 1 7 South Korea 3 - - 1 1 7 Japan 4 - - 1 1 10 New Zealand 6 - - - 0 11 USA 1 - - - 0 11 Total 9 9 9 9 54

Fieldhockey.com





