Malaysia grab third place after beating Japan

Published on Sunday, 20 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 53
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh


Malaysia goalkeeper Hamiz Mohd Ahir saves a shot by Japan’s Kazumasa Matsumoto (fourth from left) in yesterday’s Sultan of Johor Cup match at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.-Bernama

MALAYSIA edged Japan 3-2 to finish third in the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru yesterday.



After winning the inaugural tournament in 2011, Malaysia only came close with a silver in 2013.

Yesterday's bronze equalled their 2015 performance, and coach Nor Saiful Zaini’s boys did well to end up on the podium following an erratic performance in the tournament.

Akhimullah Anuar Esook (14th), Adam Aiman Mamat (18th) and Shafiq Hassan (37th) scored for Malaysia while Riku Tamura (23rd) and Keigo Tamura (57th) replied for Japan.

The Sultan of Johor Cup is part of their preparation for the Junior Asia Cup in Dhaka on June 4-14. They will face Japan, India, Pakistan, South Korea and China in the tournament, which is a qualifier for the Junior World Cup.

‘We achieved our target by finishing on the podium. The players gave their best to finish third.

‘This is an improvement from the fifth placing last year, and I believe with more exposure, my players will be ready for the Junior World Cup qualifier in Dhaka,’said Nor Saiful Zaini.

RESULTS - Final: India 1 Britain 2; Third-Fourth: Malaysia 3 Japan 2; Fifth-Sixth: Australia 4 New Zealand 2.

New Straits Times

