Iowa field hockey returns home after going 2-2 in four-straight road games.



Jahlynn Hancock





Iowa forward Maddy Murphy passes the ball during the Iowa field hockey match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes beat the Scarlet Knights 2-1. Emily Wangen



Iowa field hockey finished off a four-game streak of road games against Indiana and No. 5 Louisville over the weekend, beating the Hoosiers 6-1 before losing to the Cardinals 3-2 in overtime.





To begin the weekend, Iowa’s offense started off strong and never let up against Big Ten foe Indiana.



Two unassisted goals by Katie Birch and Maddy Murphy in the 19th and 25th minutes, respectively, gave Iowa a cushion lead by halftime. The Hawkeyes put seven shots on the goal in the opening period.



Moving into the second period of the match, the Hawkeyes managed to continue to dominate the field, with Murphy netting her second career hat trick and third for the Hawkeyes this season with goals in the 36th and 44th minutes. Murphy’s second goal was assisted by junior Ellie Holley.



The Hoosiers finally were able to break through Iowa’s defense, scoring their first goal of the match in the 50th minute, but Iowa retaliated. Sophomore Lokke Stribos came back and closed out the match for the Hawkeyes with the final shot in the 53rd minute.



Against a ranked Louisville team, however, the Hawkeyes were less dominate offensively. Defenses dominated until Louisville broke through and captured a goal at the 16th minute of the second period.



Iowa battled back with a goal by Murphy in the 24th minute, the assist coming on a long outside pass by Nijziel.



Moving into the third period, the score was 1-1 with dominating defensive performances by both teams. Iowa took a 2-1 lead in the 40th minute on a goal by Lokke Stribos.



The Cardinals scored the tying goal at the hands of Carter Ayars to push the game into overtime.



The Hawkeyes put up three shots on the goal with two saves and one deflection, but was unable to close out the match. Louisville ended the game 3-2 with a final goal in the 68th minute of the match.



The Hawkeyes return to Iowa City this weekend to face off against Northwestern at noon on Saturday.



