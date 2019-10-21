The Quakers lost by a single goal in both games



By Justin Dechiario





Freshman midfielder Meghan Ward scored the opening goal in Penn field hockey's overtime loss to Columbia. Credit: Gary Lin



Penn field hockey had a busy weekend, as the group traveled to New York on Friday to take on Columbia before coming back home to play No. 11 Delaware on Sunday.





In Friday's contest, the Quakers battled to the end in a back-and-forth affair but ultimately fell in overtime, 6-5. They were then edged by Delaware two days later in a 1-0 battle.



Against Columbia, the Red and Blue (5-8, 2-2 Ivy) got on the board in the first period as freshman midfielder Meghan Ward was able to find the back of the net off of a pass from junior midfielder Jordyn Thies. However, after giving up two goals in the second period, the Quakers found themselves down by a score of 2-1 at the half.



While the first half was low-scoring, the second half brought more drama. Penn came out of halftime on a mission, scoring two goals in a little over a minute to go up 3-2. The Quakers scored once more in the third period to go up by two with one period to play.



With a win seemingly in Penn's grasp, Columbia (6-7, 2-2) scored three unanswered goals in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. While the shock of this swing could have put Penn away, the Quakers buckled up and continued fighting, and it took until the end for them to capitalize on their scoring chances.



With under a minute to play, freshman defender Elita Van Staden put the ball past the keeper — assisted by junior Reese Vogel — to send the game to overtime. Shortly into the overtime period, however, Columbia scored and handed Penn a disappointing loss.



Penn looked to bounce back on Sunday against Delaware (10-3, 2-0 CAA) at Ellen Vagelos Field, in what was the polar opposite type of game from Friday's.



The only score of the game came from Delaware at the 7:15 mark in the first period. From then on, defense reigned supreme. Senior goalie Ava Rosati played a strong game, collecting 10 saves on 11 shots on goal.



The Penn offense had a hard time finding opportunities to score in the rain, as the group was only able to muster seven total shots with two on goal.



After winning three games in a row entering this weekend, the Quakers have now lost two straight to drop them to 5-8 on the season. They will return to Ivy League play next Saturday when they play Yale at home.



The Daily Pennsylvanian