By Nigel Simon





Defence Force’s Dylan Franis evades Police goalkeeper Kevin Joseph during their T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Men’s Open Division matchup at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Friday night. Defence Force won 6-4. ANTHONY HARRIS



Po­lice and Malvern record­ed con­trast­ing wins to join de­fend­ing cham­pi­ons Queen’s Park Crick­et Club and last year’s run­ners-up De­fence Force as the four semi­fi­nal qual­i­fiers in the T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship Men’s Open Di­vi­sion at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty on Sat­ur­day night.





The Law­men got a hat-trick from na­tion­al for­ward Akim Tou­s­saint (3rd, 27th, 40th) and two from fel­low in­ter­na­tion­al Jor­dan Reynos (3rd, 33rd) in a 9-1 ham­mer­ing of Fa­ti­ma to im­prove to a 3-0-3 record in the sev­en-team round-robin se­ries with nine points, lev­el with Paragon but with a su­pe­ri­or goal-dif­fer­ence of plus-22 to their ri­vals’ plus-ten.



The quar­tet of Solomon Ec­cles, Roger Daniel, Wayne Leg­erton and Nicholas Grant, a com­bi­na­tion of cur­rent and past na­tion­al play­ers, al­so added a goal each for Po­lice while Alexi Mo­hammed got Fa­ti­ma’s goal in the 20th minute.



Ear­li­er in a win­ner-take-all clash, T&T in­ter­na­tion­al Kristien Em­manuel’s hat-trick earned Malvern a come-from-be­hind 3-2 tri­umph over Paragon.



Paragon looked set to claim a win and ce­ment a top-four round-robin spot when Joel Daniel opened the scor­ing in the first minute, fol­lowed by Tariq Singh’s field goal in the 14th for a 2-0 lead.



How­ev­er, Em­manuel turned things around for Malvern with goals in the 30th, 33rd and 36th min­utes to push his team to 12 points from their six match­es, one be­hind De­fence Force who met win­less Shape in their fi­nal match last night (Sun­day) ahead of the No­vem­ber 2 play­offs.



The Parkites, who slipped to third with ten points, still have a match left against win­less Fa­ti­ma on Fri­day (Oc­to­ber 25) and can fin­ish sec­ond with a win or even first if Shape can beat De­fence Force.



Al­so on Sat­ur­day in the Women’s Open, Bri­an­na Govia scored twice to lead Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias to a 6-2 spank­ing of Malvern and en­sure the top seed­ing spot ahead of the semi­fi­nals on No­vem­ber 1.



Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas fired Mag­no­lias ahead in the sec­ond minute while Elise Olton (8th) and Kim­ber­ly Welling­ton (14th) made it 3-0. Kher­dine Gon­za­les trimmed the lead for Malvern in the 25th but Govia quick­ly re­stored Mag­no­lias’ cush­ion in the 26th. Gon­za­les then got a sec­ond for Malvern to trail 4-2 be­fore Govia (36th) and Amie Olton (40th) added a goal each to make cer­tain of vic­to­ry for Mag­no­lias.



With the win, Mag­no­lias moved to 13 points from five match­es, four clear of Malvern, with a match left for each club, while Paragon are next with three points from four match­es and ti­tle-hold­ers Ven­tures are last with a point.



In the Trin­i­ty Men’s Di­vi­sion, Sel­wyn King banged in a beaver-trick for Notre Dame in an 8-4 vic­to­ry over Po­lice for their third win from as many match­es. Notre Dame moved to nine points, lev­el with Queen’s Park, who have played five match­es, and three adrift of Carib, who have played four match­es, on the six-team ta­ble.



Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias al­so ad­vanced straight to the women’s Un­der-19 fi­nal af­ter beat­ing Paragon 3-1 and Raiders 2-1 in their fi­nal two match­es to end with ten points from four match­es, three more than Paragon, who meet Raiders in the lone semi­fi­nal on Oc­to­ber 27.



In the Boys’ Un­der-19 com­pe­ti­tion, Paragon and Malvern re­mained locked at the top with sev­en points each af­ter a 6-6 draw in their meet­ing. They are point ahead of Fa­ti­ma with one match re­main­ing for the trio.



Queen’s Park will be the fourth team in the boys’ semi­fi­nals af­ter blank­ing Notre Dame 5-0.



Match­es will con­tin­ue on Fri­days, Sat­ur­days and Sun­day at Wood­brook un­til the fi­nals on No­vem­ber 3.



Week­end re­sults:



Sun­day



UN­DER-19 BOYS



Malvern 6 (Aidan Mar­cano 23rd, 30th, 39th, Shel­don Phillip 6th, Tyrese Ben­jamin 18th, Shawn Phillip 26th) v Paragon 6 (Chris­t­ian John 21st, 37th, Tariq Singh 6th, Daniel Mc Kie 11th, Joel Daniel 16th, Kalebh Quashie 34th)



QPCC 5 (Justin Day 5th, 39th, Alexan­der Rowe 8th, Ethan Reynos 36th, Jor­dan Weekes 37th) v Notre Dame 0



UN­DER-19 GIRLS



SC Mag­no­lias 2 (Toni Camp­bell 4th, 11th) v Raiders 1 (Za­hara De La Rosa 19th)



MIXED VET­ER­ANS



Fa­ti­ma 7 (Alan Young 2nd, 18th, 22nd, 31st, Derek Lee 9th, Col­in Young 15th, Kei­th Nieves 36th) v De­fence Force 4 (Ger­rard Fer­gu­son 4th, 6th, 25th, Sher­bert Mc Kie 9th)



Sat­ur­day:



TRIN­I­TY MEN



Notre Dame 8 (Sel­wyn King 1st, 12th, 13th, 31st, Danil Tran­coso 21st, 27th, Loren­zo Lo­dai 8th, Chad Pe­dro 23rd) v Po­lice 4 (Ryan Ram­baran 3rd, Gary Fer­gu­son 10th, Ker­wyn Hume 30th, Nicholas Wren 40th)



MIXED VET­ER­ANS



Malvern 12 (Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 4th, 6th, 27th, 30th, Ke­cia Ho­sein 26th, 29th, 29th, 32nd Dami­an Gor­don 13th, 39th, An­drea Jack­son 18th, 26th) v Fa­ti­ma 1 (Tim­o­thy Ram­baran 8th)



MEN’S OPEN



Malvern 3 (Kristien Em­manuel 30th, 33rd, 36th) v Paragon 2 (Joel Daniel 1st, Tariq Singh 14th)



Po­lice 9 (Akim Tou­s­saint 8th, 27th, 40th, Jor­dan Reynos 3rd, 33rd, Solomon Ec­cles 8th, Roger Daniel 35th, Wayne Leg­erton 37th, Nicholas Grant 39th) v Fa­ti­ma 1 (Alexi Mo­hammed 20th)



WOMEN’S OPEN



SC Mag­no­lias 6 (Bri­an­na Govia 26th, 36th, Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas 2nd, Elise Olton 8th, Kim­ber­ly Welling­ton 14th, Amie Olton 40th) v Malvern 2 (Kher­dine Gon­za­les 25th, 32nd)



Cur­rent stand­ings:



Men’s Open Div



Teams*P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts



De­fence Force*5*4*1*0*34*14*13

Malvern*6*4*0*2*31*27*12

QPCC*5*3*1*1*26*15*10

Po­lice*6*3*0*3*40*18*9

Paragon*6*3*0*3*24*14*9

Fa­ti­ma*4*0*0*4*6*32*0

Shape*4*0*0*4*7*48*0



Women’s Open Div



SC Mag­no­lias*5*4*1*0*22*8*13

Malvern*5*3*0*2*15*15*9

Paragon*4*1*0*3*6*15*3

Ven­tures*4*0*1*3*9*14*1



Trin­i­ty Men Div



Carib*4*4*0*0*24*6*12

Notre Dame*3*3*0*0*22*8*9

QPCC*5*3*0*2*26*13*9

Po­lice*4*1*0*3*17*24*3

Malvern*3*1*0*2*7*16*3

Fa­ti­ma*5*0*0*5*4*33*0



Trin­i­ty Women Div



Har­vard*3*3*0*0*16*6*9

Po­lice*2*1*0*1*3*7*3

Notre Dame*3*0*0*3*8*14*0



Mixed Vet­er­ans Div



Malvern*4*4*0*0*36*8*12

Po­lice*3*3*0*0*25*6*9

Notre Dame*3*2*0*1*24*23*6

QPCC*3*1*0*2*11*12*3

Fa­ti­ma*5*1*0*4*19*39*3

De­fence Force*4*0*0*4*12*35*0



Un­der-19 Girls’ Div



SC Mag­no­lias*4*3*1*0*12*7*10

Paragon*4*2*1*1*17*10*7

Raiders*4*0*0*4*7*19*0



Un­der-19 Boys’ Div



Paragon*3*2*1*0*44*12*7

Malvern*3*2*1*0*34*9*7

Fa­ti­ma*3*2*0*1*26*10*6

QPCC*3*1*0*2*8*13*3

Notre Dame*4*0*0*4*7*75*0



The Trinidad Guardian