By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Strathmore University's Scorpions celebrate after winning this year's Shaban Yusuf Memorial Hockey tournament at Mombasa Sports Club on October 20, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY



Kenya Police and Strathmore University's Scorpions are the winners of this year's Shaban Yusuf Memorial Hockey tournament.





Police, who last won the title in 2016, dethroned United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) 3-2 on penalties after a barren draw in regulation time while Scorpions squeezed a 1-0 win over Technical University of Kenya (TUK) at Mombasa Sports Club on Sunday.



The law enforcers scored through Elly Odindo, Willis Okeyo and Richard Birir while Lawrence Makhatsa and Clifford Mwaniki replied for the students in the shoot-out.



Yvonne Karanja scored the lone goal for Strathmore in the women's final.



On their way to the finals, Police edged hosts Mvita 2-1, while USIU-A overwhelmed TUK 3-2 on penalties having played to barren draw in normal time.



In the women's semi-finals, TUK beat defending champions Amira Sailors 1-0 while Strathmore also saw off University of Nairobi with a similar score line.



Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said they hope to build on the win ahead of their weekend tie against USIU-A in the Kenya Hockey Union League match.



The annual event was previously held to celebrate hockey legend and former Boabab Hockey Club Sponsor, the late Agnelo De Souza (SANA) but this time round they celebrated another legend Shaban Yusuf.



