



All change at the top of the Premiership, Dundee Wanderers have opened up a three point lead at the top of the women`s table while in the men`s Grange share top spot with Grove Menzieshill, but with a game in hand against Uddingston.





Grange maintained their 100% record with a 3-1 victory over Dundee Wanderers at Fettes.



It took the champions only three minutes to get their noses in front with a direct shot from Alan Johnston. But Wanderers were level after 13 minutes with a penalty corner conversion by Elliott Sandison.



Within two minutes a shot from the top of the circle by Jacob Tweedie restored Grange`s advantage. The Edinburgh side`s triumph looked secured when Dan Coultas made it 3-1 with a direct shot at a penalty corner in the second quarter.



However, the expected procession of goals for the home side did not materialise in the second half, only a few clear-cut chances, but no addition to the score line.



Grange share top spot with Grove Menzieshill, although with a slightly better goal difference, after the Taysiders saw off Clydesdale on Tayside.



The Dundonians were two ahead at the interval, Albert Rowling opened from the spot followed by an open play strike from Luke Cranney.



Grove Menzieshill`s third was a little bizarre, Paul |Martin miss trapped the ball, he recovered the situation, and at shoulder height managed to lob it over the keeper. Euan Lindsay finally replied for the Titwood-based side but by then little more than a consolation.



Western Wildcats lost their pole position with a 6-3 reversal at the hands of Edinburgh University at Peffermill, the result pushes the students up to third in the table on goal difference.



Students` coach Graham Moodie maintained that his charges were much more clinical in the game, and Ben Pearson at a penalty corner and then Nathan Liggett from open play put them two up, although Fraser Moran pulled one back for Western Wildcats.



Another open play strike by Tommy Dawes gave Edinburgh a 3-1 lead at the interval.



Andrew McAllister pulled the score back to 3-2 but Moodie`s charges took the initiative and strikes by Pearson again from a set piece, Liggett again, and finally Jack Jamieson advanced the score to 6-2, before Adam McKenzie notched a consolation for the deposed Wildcats.



At the other end of the table, hat-tricks from Johnny Christie and Jack McKenzie was the catalyst in Kelburne`s 6-3 win over Watsonians, a result that lifts them off the bottom of the table into eighth place. Danny Cain, Craig Beattie and Calum Swann were on target for the Edinburgh side.



The Hillhead v Uddingston clash ended in a 2-2 draw. The visitors were two up at the interval through Josh Baxter and Blake Hinton, but in the second half Andrew Black and John Reid salvaged a point for Hillhead.



Dundee Wanderers are now clear leaders at the top of the women`s Premiership with a 2-0 home win over rivals Clydesdale Western on Tayside.



Five minutes before the break Mhairi Miller opened for the home side. In the second half Clydesdale had most of the play and the set pieces, but Wanderers` keeper Iona Colquhoun made several telling saves to frustrate the Glasgow side.



The final nail in Clydesdale`s coffin came in the final minute, their penalty corner broke down, Emily Dark embarked on a lengthy solo run, squared the ball to Vikki Bunce and the former Scotland player made no mistake for the crucial second.



Watsonians moved into second spot after seeing off GHK 2-0. Ellie Mackenzie was the architect of the opening goal, she attacked down the left, cut in and found Cat McLellan in the circle and she promptly tucked the ball away into the net.



Watsonians` second emerged from a turnover, the ball found its way to Emily Newlands who fired home on her reverse stick.



Champions Edinburgh University moved up to fourth with a 4-3 victory over Wildcats in a ding dong affair at Peffermill. Western Wildcats held sway in the first half, a spot conversion by Kate Holmes, a composed finish by Emma McDiarmid along with a reverse stick strike from Rona Stewart gave them a 3-2 lead at the interval.



But the champions held sway at the end, Amy Brodie scored twice while Margery Justice and Georgia Jones were also on target for a narrow win to keep their hope alive of retaining their league title.



Grove Menzieshill was the division`s biggest winners with a 6-1 triumph over Merlins Gordonians. There were two goals each for Sam Sangster and Katie Stott while Lucy Murray and Lauren Kingston also scored, Molly Cuthbertson got the Aberdonians` consolation.



Hillhead advanced up the table with a 2-0 win over Glasgow University.



Scottish Hockey Union media release