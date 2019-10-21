



UCD will meet Pegasus in the women’s Irish Senior Cup final for the third time in a decade after their Saturday semi-final wins.





The students, gunning for a sixth title since 2009, edged out Loreto 1-0 at Belfield in a frantic contest with Katherine Egan nicking the only goal in the second quarter.



It was a tie played at great intensity with a wealth of youth on display, packed with recent Irish Under-21 internationals on both sides.



“It was a very good game, both sides put pressure on in possession and we managed to create a goal from a good turnover high up the pitch, three very quick passes to get in on the keeper,” UCD coach Miles Warren told Dublin City FM of the key moment.



“That came from pressure created by our forwards; it’s wonderful when you try it and create the goal – it was a plan coming together.



“There weren’t too many other chances but I was still very happy with how we played. In a semi-final, even though it is October and a long way from the final, you can’t expect a high scoring game like previous rounds. Both teams were keen to defend solidly but very proud of the pressure we put on Loreto.”



Early on, Loreto were the side that started on the front foot with Clodagh Cassin denying Sara Twomey from a corner, sliding out to deflect over the bar.



The second quarter saw the killer goal. It came from a big full-court press with Ellen Curran and Hannah McLoughlin pouncing on a turnover to set up the striker one-on-one and she pushed low into the corner.



UCD had an awesome chance to double up when the ball rebounded out to Curran but her first time shot went inches over as Liz Murphy tried to close her down.



Loreto went more and more direct as time wore on with Sarah Clarke’s powerful long balls causing problems. UCD should have made the game safe when the Beaufort side went to 11 outfielders but Michelle Carey’s shot went wide but it was not required in the final win.



“Naturally, when you are leading 1-0 in the last 10 minutes, the opponent will throw different things at you, put a player really high up the pitch. But we managed that very well and did not give Loreto any chances. It’s important in a frantic situation to stay calm and that’s exactly what they did.”



For Loreto boss Paul Fitzpatrick, he said: “Frustrating game, I thought we started well but conceded a soft goal from a sloppy turnover. We had a lot of possession but didn’t make a lot of it count.



“We’ve been playing well – today, I don’t think we played our best but that is not to take away from a good UCD side who worked really well. It was an even game but we just didn’t make enough clear-cut chances to take anything from it.”



Both sides will now have a couple of weekends off due before the EY Hockey League starts on November 9th after the women’s Olympic qualifiers.



As will Pegasus who spoiled Corinthian’s big day out as an early Lucy McKee goal set them on course for a 3-0 success at Whitechurch Park.



Two years ago, Pegs had beaten the Dubliners 12-0 but there was never likely to be a repeat in a much tighter contest. McKee did give the Ulster side that lead but it remained in the balance until deep into the second half when penalty corner goals from Kerri McDonald and Michelle Harvey settled the game.



After four weeks of Irish Senior Cup fixtures, the sides now await the final which will be played next March, a repeat of the 2009 and 2018 deciders.



In Leinster women’s Division One, Genesis won their DLR derby against Monkstown 1-0 with Clodagh Fullston getting the crucial goal.



The Stillorgan club’s defence dealt with waves of pressure provided by Monkstown. Key saves from goalkeeper Sorcha Cunningham and calm defence led by Laura Barrie along with great hassling in midfield by Annie Kavanagh and Aoife Henry laid the base.



The goal came from a break by Fullston from the halfway line and then attacking along the baseline. He first shot went up high and she, tennis-style, volleyed in the rebound first time , giving her side something to hold onto.



The win lifts Genesis up to second place at this early stage with two wins out of three, achieved by scoring just two goals thus far.



Camille Christie got the only goal for Rathgar in their first win of the campaign as they beat North Kildare.



Trinity remain top with three wins form three courtesy of a 7-1 win at Naas with Rachel Burns, Sally Campbell and Ailish Long scoring two goals each. Saidhbh Farrell got the Naas goal, the only one Trinity have conceded to date in Leinster.



Women



Irish Senior Cup – Semi-Finals: Corinthian 0 Pegasus 3 (L McKee, K McDonald, M Harvey); UCD 1 (K Egan) Loreto 0



Leinster Division 1: Monkstown 0 Genesis 1 (C Fullston); Naas 1 (S Farrell) Trinity 7 (R Burns 2, S Campbell 2, A Long 2, A Buttimer); Rathgar 1 (C Christie) North Kildare 0



Munster Division One



Saturday: Bandon 5 (O Roycroft 3, L Rowe, M Dietzer) Belvedere 0; Cork C of I 0 UCC 1 (C Dring); Waterford 1 (D Cotter) Limerick 1 (L Gallagher)



Sunday: Bandon 1 (O Roycroft) UCC 2 (C Perdue, R Kingston); Waterford 0 Cork C of I 9 (A Roberts 2, H Honner 2, S Baker, C Sexton, A O’Rourke, K Gaffney, G Barry)



Irish Hockey Challenge – Round 1: Greenfields 2 (T Garrett, C Hughes) Clonakilty 0; YMCA 1 Galway 1, Galway win shoot-out 3-1



