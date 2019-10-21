



Old Georgians battled back from 3-0 down to secure a point at home against Holcombe in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday.





Barry Middleton got Holcombe off to a good start when he netted from open play in the seventh minute.



Mark Gleghorne doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute to give Holcombe a 2-0 lead going in to half time, and Nicholas Bandurak made it 3-0 shortly after the interval as his side looked set to secure all three points.



But Tom Watson hit back for Old Georgians in the 38th before Andy Bull added another from a penalty stroke four minutes later.



Tom Carson completed the comeback eight minutes from time to clinch a share of the spoils.



Surbiton maintained their 100% record and place at the top of the table with a 4-1 victory at home against East Grinstead on Saturday.



Luke Taylor netted a hat-trick and Arjan Drayton Chana bagged the other to secure the win, while Simon Faulkner scored a late consolation for East Grinstead.



Wimbledon maintained third spot with a 2-0 victory at home to Beeston. Ed Horler and Ben Francis scoring the goals for the home side.



Elsewhere, Hampstead and Westminster moved up to fourth after a 4-3 win at Reading.



Josh Kelly, Kwan Browne, Rupert Shipperley and Paul Melkert all scored for the away side. Charlie Ellison, Louis Gittens and Peter Scott were the scorers for Reading.



Brooklands Manchester University secured their second victory of the campaign with a 3-2 win at the University of Exeter.



William Battistessa, Sam Perrin and David Flanagan all found the net for Brooklands.



Rhys Bradshaw and James Ferguson scored for the University of Exeter.



Men's Division 1 North



Cardiff & Met maintained their position at the top of the Division One North table after a 5-2 victory at home against Loughborough Students on Saturday.



Gareth Furlong bagged himself a hat-trick while Jack Rhodes and Owain Dolan Gray scored the others for the home side.



Steven Halfhead and Jake Owen both found themselves on the scoresheet for Loughborough.



Bowdon kept the pressure on Cardiff after securing their fourth win of the campaign with a 4-1 victory at home against Olton and West Warwicks on Sunday.



Richie Dawson Smith, Simon Egerton (2) and Thomas Ainsworth with the goals for Bowdon. Steven Batten scored the only goal for the away side.



Elsewhere, the University of Birmingham won 4-1 at home against Sheffield Hallam, the University of Durham won 3-2 at home against City of Peterborough and Leeds won 2-1 at the University of Nottingham.



Men's Division 1 South



Oxted moved top of the Division One South table on goal difference after winning 2-0 at home against Team Bath Buccaneers on Sunday.



Joshua Nurse and Chris Webster both netted for Oxted to secure the points.



Teddington secured a point in a 3-3 draw against Southgate to keep it tight at the top of the table.



Matt Daly and Elliot Smith (2) both bagged for Teddington, while Guilio Ferrini (2) and Max Garner were the goal scorers for Southgate.



Elsewhere, Sevenoaks won 6-0 at Fareham, Havant won 6-2 at Brighton & Hove and Canterbury and Oxford Hawks played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday.



Men's Conference North



Belper remain top of the Men’s Conference North after a 6-2 victory at home against Alderley Edge on Sunday.



Callum Stacey found the net three times while Archie Vaughan, Christopher Beastall and Sam Dixon were also on the scoresheet for the home side.



Ben Gregory scored twice for Alderley Edge but it was in vain as his side couldn’t muster up enough to get back in to the game.



Ali Ghazanfar scored five as Deeside Ramblers beat Lichfield 7-4 at home to keep the pressure on Belper at the top.



David McNally and Neil Worrall also netted for the home side, while Rob Gray (2), Simon Rodgerslea and Steve Bailey scored for Lichfield.



Men's Conference East



Wapping went two points clear at the top of the Conference East table as they won 1-0 at home against Cambridge City on Sunday.



The only goal of the game came in the 56th minute when Morgan Harries found the net from a penalty corner.



St Albans closed the gap at the top of the table after a 5-1 win at Old Loughtonians.



David Williams (2), Matthew Davey, Teague Marcano and Tariq Marcano were the goal scorers for St Albans.



Maciej Janiszewski scored the only goal for Old Loughtonians.



Men's Conference West



Ashmoor produced an emphatic performance to win 7-0 at home against Cheltenham in the Men’s Conference West on Sunday.



Max Romer-Lee (2), Ben Tancock, Fletcher Naisbett-Jones, Richard Ashworth (2) and Jed Dixon all found themselves on the scoresheet as the home side secured all three points for the third time this campaign.



Richmond remain top of the table after a 3-0 win at Khalsa Leamington.



Scott Wall, Jordan Hussell and James Kitcherside were the goal scorers there.



