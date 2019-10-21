The Sultana Bran Hockey One League double round produced goals galore as two teams stamped their dominance in the men’s competition, while on the women’s side HC Melbourne and Brisbane Blaze were the big movers.





There were a mammoth 78 goals scored across the weekend’s 12 matches, including a 10-5 result between HC Melbourne and Canberra Chill’s men’s teams, as Round 4 and Round 5 was played within the space of three days.



Women’s Competition



HC Melbourne and Brisbane Blaze shot to the top two spots on the ladder after both teams notched up back-to-back victories while at the other end of the ledger, the Tassie Tigers are still searching for their first win.



After defeating Canberra Chill 2-0 at home, HC Melbourne then headed north and doused any momentum NSW Pride had going as they put seven goals past the team based at Sydney Olympic Park.



Brisbane Blaze were just as impressive, scoring a combined eight goals and conceding none against Tassie Tigers and Perth Thundersticks respectively in their opening home matches of the season.



Despite losing to the Blaze, Perth Thundersticks did have success on their road double, securing their first outright win as they defeated Adelaide Fire 2-1 thanks to a last quarter double from Roos Broek.



Canberra Chill also came away from the weekend with a win and a loss, their defeat to HC Melbourne on Friday night followed up by a 2-1 triumph at home to Tassie Tigers with Naomi Evans continuing her stellar season as she netted both goals.



Lauren Canning finally slotted the Tassie Tigers’ first goal of the season in the loss to Canberra, while Adelaide Fire continue to hang on to fourth spot but will be ruing conceding late on as they fell at home to Perth Thundersticks.



With two rounds remaining, all bar the Tassie Tigers are in contention for a finals berth.



Men’s Competition



The men’s competition is turning out to be a two horse race between Brisbane Blaze and NSW Pride with both sides still undefeated.



Brisbane Blaze gave their home fans plenty to cheer about as they scored two convincing wins in their first two home matches of the season.



Dylan Wotherspoon in particular had a weekend to remember, the current Kookaburra scoring four times in the Blaze’s 7-0 whitewash of the Tassie Tigers and followed it up with another two in the 5-1 win over the Perth Thundersticks.



Having had the bye on Friday night in Round 4, the NSW Pride also sent out an ominous statement in their final home game of the regular season as they pummelled HC Melbourne 6-1 just two days after the Victorian side had recorded a 10-5 win over Canberra Chill in a crazy game on Friday night.



Kurt Lovett bagged a hat-trick, Blake Govers scored a double and Flynn Ogilvie also got on the score sheet for the Pride who have away matches against the Perth Thundersticks and a mouth watering final round showdown with the Blaze.



But while the Blaze and Pride are the clear frontrunners, the other teams have shown enough to suggest that the two sides vying for the title is by no means a foregone conclusion.



Perth Thundersticks opened their double round with an entertaining 6-4 away win over Adelaide Fire, Watenabe Kota scoring all four of the Fire’s goals.



Despite being humbled by the Blaze, the Tassie Tigers proved they have what it takes to be in the mix as Kookaburras co-captain Eddie Ockenden showed why he is regarded as one of the best players in the world, scoring four times against the Canberra Chill in a 6-2 result that puts a dent in the Chill’s finals aspirations.



The Sultana Bran Hockey One League continues with Round 6 this weekend. For ticketing details click here, while every match will be broadcast LIVE and exclusive on Kayo.



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Round 4 Results



Women’s Competition



Brisbane Blaze 5 (Harris 8’, Wilkinson 15’/15’/42’, Fey 38’)

Tassie Tigers 0



Friday 18 October 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)



Brisbane Blaze Women’s team: 1.Savannah Fitzpatrick, 3.Layla Eleison, 4.Ashlea Fey (c), 6.Morgan Gallagher, 9.Jesse Reid, 10.Maddie James, 11.Ashlyn McBurnie, 12.Kendra Fitzpatrick, 14.Meg Pearce, 15.Hannah Astbury (GK), 20.Aleisha Neumann, 22.Britt Wilkinson, 23.Ruby Harris, 24.Claire Colwill



Tassie Tigers Women’s team: 1.Sarah McCambridge, 2.Amelia Spence (c), 4.Nicole Geeves, 5.Molly Haas, 9.Emily Donovan, 10.Laura Spandler, 12.Ashleigh Arthur, 13.Phillida Bridley, 15.Sophie Rockefeller, 16.Samantha Lawrence, 19.Esmee Broekhuizen, 20.Katerina Lacina, 21.Lauren Canning, 22.Ruby-Rose Haywood (GK)



Adelaide Fire 1 (McCaw 42’)

Perth Thundersticks 2 (Broek 51’/51’)



Friday 18 October 2019

State Hockey Centre (SA)



Adelaide Fire Women’s team: 1.Linzi Appleyard, 3.Brooklyn Buchecker, 7.Emma De Broughe, 8.Holly Evans (c), 13.Sarah Harrison, 14.Amy Hunt, 15.Euleena Maclachlan, 19.Gabi Nance, 20.Hattie Shand, 21.Miki Spano, 22.Leah Welstead, 23.Gemma McCaw, 25.Kate Denning, 28.Amy Hammond (GK)



Perth Thundersticks Women’s team: 3.Candyce Peacock, 4.Jemma Buckley (c), 6.Jacqui Day, 9.Shanea Tonkin, 11.Rachel Frusher, 14.Roos Broek, 15.Caitlin Pascov, 16.Karri Somerville, 17.Annie Gibbs, 18.Renee Rockliff, 19.Aleisha Power (GK), 21.Jade Vanderzwan, 22.Jolie Sertorio, 30.Chloe Pendlebury



HC Melbourne 2 (Ratcliffe 30’, Gravenall 35’)

Canberra Chill 0



Friday 18 October 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)



Full Match report and second report



HC Melbourne Women’s team: 3.Nicola Hammond, 5.Kristina Bates, 6.Claire Messent (c), 8.Olivia Colasurdo, 10.Laura Desmet, 12.Carly James, 14.Laura Barden, 21.Florine van Grimbergen, 22.Madi Ratcliffe, 23.Samantha Snow, 24.Anna Moore, 25.Hannah Gravenall, 30.Nikki Bosman (GK), 33.Amy Lawton



Canberra Chill Women’s team: 4.Jess Smith, 7.Naomi Evans (c), 9.Sassie Economos, 10.Rebecca Lee, 11.Sophie Gaughan, 14.Emily Robson, 15.Yui Ishibashi, 16.Shihori Oikawa, 17.Beckie Middleton, 18.Olivia Martin, 19.Anna Flanagan, 25.Tina Taseska, 27.Meredith Bone, 31.Sakiyo Asano (GK)



Men’s Competition



Brisbane Blaze 7 (Beale 1’, Rintala 17’, Weyer 25’, D.Wotherspoon 36’/36’/38’/38’)

Tassie Tigers 0



Friday 18 October 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)



Brisbane Blaze Men’s team: 3.Corey Weyer, 4.Hugh Pembroke, 5.Scott Boyde, 7.Joel Rintala, 9.Jacob Anderson, 10.Robert Bell, 12.Jake Whetton, 15.Justin Douglas, 16.Tim Howard, 19.Blake Wotherspoon, 20.Matthew Swann (c), 23.Daniel Beale, 26.Dylan Wotherspoon, 32.Mitchell Nicholson (GK)



Tassie Tigers Men’s team: 2.Nicholas Leslie, 3.Kurt Budgeon, 4.Hayden Beltz, 6.Joshua Brooks, 7.Joshua Mardell, 11.Eddie Ockenden (c), 13.Joshua Beltz, 15.Kieron Arthur, 19.Tim Deavin, 20.James Bourke, 21.Ben Read, 23.Henry Chambers (GK), 29.Sam McCambridge, 32.Jeremy Hayward



Adelaide Fire 4 (Kota 20’/20’/60’/60’)

Perth Thundersticks 6 (Mitton 28’/28’, Robertson 42’/42’, Rasmussen 43’, Wickham 49’)



Friday 18 October 2019

State Hockey Centre (SA)



Adelaide Fire Men’s team: 6.Angus Fry, 7.Scott Germein, 9.Fred Gray, 11.Cameron Joyce, 15.Andy Leat, 18.Al Oliver, 19.Glyn Tamlin (c), 20.Isaac Farmilo, 22.Chris Wells, 23.Cameron White, 24.Zendana Hirotaka, 25.Watenabe Kota, 26.Liam Alexander, 28.Ben Hooppell (GK)



Perth Thundersticks Men’s team: 1.Brayden King, 3.Tim Geers, 4.Jake Harvie, 5.Frazer Gerrard, 7.Tyler Lovell (GK), 8.Coby Green, 10.Tom Wickham, 15.Will Byas, 17.Aran Zalewski (c), 19.Daniel Robertson, 23.Matthew Fisher, 24.Alec Rasmussen, 25.Trent Mitton, 27.Marshall Roberts



HC Melbourne 10 (Arunasalam 14’/30’/30’/41’, Kleinschmidt 14’, Marais 15’, Gilmour 25’/25’/37’/37’)

Canberra Chill 5 (Backhus 2’/54’/54’, Conroy 49’/49’)



Friday 18 October 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)



Full match report and Second report



HC Melbourne Men’s team: 1.Craig Marais, 2.Max Hendry, 3.Simon Borger, 5.Andrew Philpott, 7.Will Gilmour, 9.Nathan Ephraums, 13.Jayshaan Randhawa, 14.Jonathan Bretherton, 15.Josh Simmonds, 17.Kiran Arunasalam, 18.Johan Durst (GK), 21.Jake Sherren, 25.Aaron Kleinschmidt (c), 29.Oscar Wookey



Canberra Chill Men’s team: 2.Ben Staines, 4.James Day, 7.Kazuma Murata, 8.Daniel Conroy, 9.Jamie Hawke, 11.Garry Backhus, 12.Jake Staines, 13.Manabu Yamashita, 15.Josh Chivers, 17.Aaron Kershaw (c), 20.Lewis McLennan, 22.Jay MacDonald, 27.Kentaro Fukuda, 30.Andrew Charter (GK)



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Round 5 Results



Women’s Competition



Canberra Chill 2 (Evans 30’/30’)

Tassie Tigers 1 (Canning 19’)



Sunday 20 October 2019

National Hockey Centre (ACT)



Full Match report



Canberra Chill Women’s team: 4.Jess Smith, 7.Naomi Evans (c), 9.Sassie Economos, 10.Rebecca Lee, 11.Sophie Gaughan, 12.Aleisha Price, 14.Emily Robson, 16.Shihori Oikawa, 17.Beckie Middleton, 18.Olivia Martin, 19.Anna Flanagan, 25.Tina Taseska, 27.Meredith Bone, 31.Sakiyo Asano (GK)



Tassie Tigers Women’s team: 1.Sarah McCambridge, 2.Amelia Spence (c), 3.Hannah Richardson, 4.Nicole Geeves, 5.Molly Haas, 9.Emily Donovan, 10.Laura Spandler, 13.Phillida Bridley, 15.Sophie Rockefeller, 16.Samantha Lawrence, 19.Esmee Broekhuizen, 20.Katerina Lacina, 21.Lauren Canning, 22.Ruby-Rose Haywood (GK)



NSW Pride 2 (Wilson 17’, Sablowski 60’)

HC Melbourne 7 (Lawton 7’, Utri 28’/28’, Messent 30’/49’, Hammond 42’, Ratcliffe 56’)



Sunday 20 October 2019

Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre (NSW)



Full match report



NSW Pride Women’s team: 1.Jocelyn Bartram (GK), 2.Sarah Johnston, 12.Mikaela Patterson, 16.Jessica Watterson, 19.Morgan Blamey, 20.Maddison Smith, 21.Alice Arnott, 22.Kate Jenner, 23.Abby Wilson, 27.Renae Robinson, 28.Casey Sablowski (c), 29.Courtney Schonell, 31.Emma Spinks, 32.Grace Young



HC Melbourne Women’s team: 2.Aisling Utri, 3.Nicola Hammond, 5.Kristina Bates, 6.Claire Messent (c), 8.Olivia Colasurdo, 12.Carly James, 14.Laura Barden, 17.Emily Hurtz, 21.Florine van Grimbergen, 22.Madi Ratcliffe, 23.Samantha Snow, 25.Hannah Gravenall, 30.Nikki Bosman (GK), 33.Amy Lawton



Brisbane Blaze 3 (Fey 15’/35’, Harris 43’)

Perth Thundersticks 0



Sunday 20 October 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)



Brisbane Blaze Women’s team: 1.Savannah Fitzpatrick, 3.Layla Eleison, 4.Ashlea Fey (c), 6.Morgan Gallagher, 8.Jordyn Holzberger, 12.Kendra Fitzpatrick, 14.Meg Pearce, 15.Hannah Astbury (GK), 18.Dayle Dolkens, 19.Morgan Mathison, 20.Aleisha Neumann, 22.Britt Wilkinson, 23.Ruby Harris, 24.Claire Colwill



Perth Thundersticks Women’s team: 3.Candyce Peacock, 4.Jemma Buckley (c), 6.Jacqui Day, 9.Shanea Tonkin, 11.Rachel Frusher, 14.Roos Broek, 16.Karri Somerville, 17.Annie Gibbs, 18.Renee Rockliff, 19.Aleisha Power (GK), 21.Jade Vanderzwan, 22.Jolie Sertorio, 29.Agueda Moroni, 30.Chloe Pendlebury



Men’s Competition



Canberra Chill 2 (Kentaro 31’/31’)

Tassie Tigers 6 (Ockenden 4’/15’/53’/53’, Hayward 24’, McCambridge 33’)



Sunday 20 October 2019

National Hockey Centre (ACT)



Full match report



Canberra Chill Men’s team: 2.Ben Staines, 4.James Day, 7.Kazuma Murata, 8.Daniel Conroy, 9.Jamie Hawke, 10.Owen Chivers, 11.Garry Backhus, 12.Jake Staines (c), 13.Manabu Yamashita, 17.Aaron Kershaw, 22.Jay MacDonald, 26.James Jewell, 27.Kentaro Fukuda, 30.Andrew Charter (GK)



Tassie Tigers Men’s team: 2.Nicholas Leslie, 4.Hayden Beltz, 6.Joshua Brooks, 11.Eddie Ockenden (c), 13.Joshua Beltz, 14.Jack Welch, 15.Kieron Arthur, 19.Tim Deavin, 20.James Bourke, 21.Ben Read, 23.Henry Chambers (GK), 26.Oliver Smith, 29.Sam McCambridge, 32.Jeremy Hayward



NSW Pride 6 (Lovett 10’/10’/27’, Govers 37’/37’, Ogilvie 52’)

HC Melbourne 1 (Ford 58’)



Sunday 20 October 2019

Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre (NSW)



Full match report



NSW Pride Men’s team: 1.Lachlan Sharp, 2.Tom Craig, 5.Ash Thomas (GK), 6.Matthew Dawson, 8.Nathanael Stewart, 11.Hayden Dillon, 12.Kurt Lovett, 13.Blake Govers, 18.Tristan White (c), 19.Jack Hayes, 20.Ky Willott, 22.Flynn Ogilvie, 23.Ryan Proctor, 29.Timothy Brand



HC Melbourne Men’s team: 2.Max Hendry, 5.Andrew Philpott, 7.Will Gilmour, 9.Nathan Ephraums, 10.Rusell Ford (c), 12.Connar Otterbach, 13.Jayshaan Randhawa, 14.Jonathan Bretherton, 15.Josh Simmonds, 17.Kiran Arunasalam, 18.Johan Durst (GK), 21.Jake Sherren, 24.James Knee, 25.Aaron Kleinschmidt



Brisbane Blaze 5 (Weyer 15’, Rintala 26’, D. Wotherspoon 29’/29’, Beale 54’)

Perth Thundersticks 1 (Mitton 36’)



Sunday 20 October 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)



Brisbane Blaze Men’s team: 2.Shane Kenny, 3.Corey Weyer, 4.Hugh Pembroke, 5.Scott Boyde, 7.Joel Rintala, 9.Jacob Anderson, 10.Robert Bell, 12.Jake Whetton, 16.Tim Howard, 19.Blake Wotherspoon, 20.Matthew Swann (c), 23.Daniel Beale, 26.Dylan Wotherspoon, 32.Mitchell Nicholson (GK)



Perth Thundersticks Men’s team: 1.Brayden King, 3.Tim Geers, 4.Jake Harvie, 5.Frazer Gerrard, 7.Tyler Lovell (GK), 8.Coby Green, 10.Tom Wickham, 15.Will Byas, 17.Aran Zalewski, 19.Daniel Robertson, 23.Matthew Fisher, 24.Alec Rasmussen, 25.Trent Mitton (c), 26.Brandon Gibbs



Women’s Standings

Club GP W SW SL L F A GD Points HC Melbourne 4 4 0 0 0 13 3 10 20 Brisbane Blaze 5 3 0 1 1 14 5 9 17 Canberra Chill 5 2 1 1 1 7 7 0 15 Adelaide Fire 4 2 0 0 2 9 7 2 10 Perth Thundersticks 4 1 1 0 2 4 8 -4 8 NSW Pride 4 1 0 0 3 9 11 -2 5

* GP - Games Played; W - Win; SW - Shootout Win; SL - Shootout Loss; L - Loss; F - Goals For; A - Goals Against; GD - Goal Difference



Men’s Standings

Club GP W SW SL L F A GD Points Brisbane Blaze 5 5 0 0 0 25 5 20 25 NSW Pride 4 4 0 0 0 19 4 15 20 HC Melbourne 4 2 0 0 2 18 19 -1 10 Tassie Tigers 4 2 0 0 2 13 14 -1 10 Perth Thundersticks 4 1 0 1 2 14 17 -3 7 Canberra Chill 5 0 1 0 4 11 30 -19 3 Adelaide Fire 4 0 0 0 4 7 18 -11

* GP - Games Played; W - Win; SW - Shootout Win; SL - Shootout Loss; L - Loss; F - Goals For; A - Goals Against; GD - Goal Difference



Round 6 Fixtures



Perth Thundersticks v NSW Pride



Saturday 26 October 2019

Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University (WA)

Match Start: Men’s 2:00pm local, Women’s 3:30pm local



Adelaide Fire v Canberra Chill



Saturday 26 October 2019

State Hockey Centre (SA)

Match Start: Women’s 1:30pm local, Men’s 3:00pm local



Tassie Tigers v HC Melbourne



Sunday 27 October 2019

Tasmanian Hockey Centre (TAS)

Match Start: Men’s 2:00pm local, Women’s 3:30pm local



Brisbane Blaze - BYE



Sultana Bran Hockey One League Media release