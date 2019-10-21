Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Manawatū gets behind women's 2023 hockey World Cup bid

Published on Monday, 21 October 2019
George Heagney


Former Black Sticks captain Kayla Whitelock and son Maxwell go through drills at a promotion event for the 2023 women's hockey World Cup bid. WARWICK SMITH/STUFF

Manawatū's hockey community has thrown its weight behind New Zealand's World Cup bid.



Hockey New Zealand is bidding for the 2023 world cup and were in Palmerston North on Monday filming a promotional video to support it.

Manawatū Black Stick Olivia Shannon and former Black Sticks captain Kayla Whitelock were at the twin turfs, along with a throng of young players to promote the video.

Hockey Manawatū general manager Neil Ulrich said matches would be in various places across the country if New Zealand's bid was successful, with finals in Auckland. Ulrich was hopeful Manawatū would be awarded a fixture if the tournament does come.


From left: Jackie Tomlinson, Kayla Whitelock, Olivia Shannon and David Tomlinson support New Zealand's bid to host the 2023 women's hockey World Cup bid. WARWICK SMITH/STUFF

The group gathered to declare "it's our time".

"This is really spectacular from the community to get together with this," Ulrich said. "We were only asked late on Friday to sort this out and it was only after school had finished for the day.

"All these numbers have come out to support this."

The children were then put through some drills, and Whitelock and Shannon did some activities with the kids.

Manawatū's international officials, Jackie and David Tomlinson, were also in attendance.

There are five bids on the table for the men's and women's world cups and the federation of international hockey will decide in November.

Stuff

