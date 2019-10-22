Grange open up a three point lead at the top of the men`s Premiership after seeing off Uddingston at Fettes, but in the women`s league the title aspirations of Western Wildcats suffered a blow with a goalless draw against a hard-working GHK.





Grange may have won 7-2 in the end, but it was far from plain sailing for the champions for much of the match.



Jacob Tweedie gave Grange the best of starts with a strike in only two minutes but by the end of the first quarter the score was back level through Uddingston`s Campbell Cochrane. An upset looked a possibility when the same Uddingston player put his side 2-1 ahead at a penalty corner, and that was the situation at the interval.



Robbie Shepherdson levelled for Grange early in the second half, but a pivotal moment came when the Lanarkshire side`s spot effort was saved by Scotland keeper Dave Forrester.



Grange took advantage of their good fortune and Marcus O`Brien put them 3-2 in front. However, the floodgates opened in the final quarter, Tweedie scored his second, Callum Milne added the fifth from the spot and the closing strikes came from John McCluskey after a scramble and Josh McRae.



A good weekend for Kelburne with back-to-back victories, they went to Tayside and came away with a 2-1 win over bottom side Dundee Wanderers. It was a good couple of days also for Paisley striker Jack McKenzie who found the net twice, bringing his weekend tally to five. Blair Williams got the Wanderers goal. However, the result pushes Kelburne out of the lower reaches of the division for the first time this season and they now occupy fifth place.



In the women`s Premiership Western Wildcats failed to move out of sixth spot after failing to score against a strong, and very youthful, GHK defensive performance. Ali Westwood in goal for GHK made a string of excellent saves to walk away with a clean sheet.



GHK Head Coach Susan McGilveray said, “On paper we shouldn’t have got anything from the game; we had a very young and inexperienced team up against several very experienced players in a team full of confidence. But we matched them all over the pitch for 70 minutes and I couldn’t have asked for more from my young squad. These girls are learning so much this season and are an exciting prospect for the future.”



GHK are now within touching distance of Hillhead in seventh place with the two due to meet on Saturday.



Western Wildcats`s coach Kaz Cuthbert summed up her frustration at the result. “Becky Ward hit the post three times and their keeper had a stormer, we just had no outcome.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release