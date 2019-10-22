Rod Gilmour





Beeston's TV service has grown club's profile Credit: David Kissman Photography



When Beeston men narrowly failed to secure a Euro Hockey League place a few seasons ago, they set about becoming a continental club on their own accord.





They signed a partnership deal with HC Rotterdam to join forces over training programmes, ideas and events, while Bee TV was born when club officials set up a camera and laptop and streamed matches live.



"It was a project gone mad," said Bee TV manager Cellan Griffiths. Now into their second season with a professional video tower, commentary booth and live service, their commercial vision was boosted by Beeston Ladies securing promotion to the Investec Premier Division last year and extra incentive to build upon 'double header' matches.



It saw their 'Oktoberfest Hockey Special', when Beeston hosted Surbiton men and women last season, attract a record audience as well as healthy terrace attendances.



Packaged across social platforms, all told there can be upwards of 40,000 digital views when taking in Galvanised TV's Monday Night Hockey highlights show. On Saturday, Bee TV claimed 5,000 unique viewers as Beeston Ladies cast aside their early season travails with a fine 2-1 home victory against Buckingham, a near record high for a women's match at Nottingham Hockey Centre.



"What's special about our sport is that we have equality in numbers between the men's and women's game," said Griffiths. "It's not always the case that the men's game has higher numbers. We are encouraged by that."



Nicki Cochrane, the Scotland and Beeston goalkeeper, added: "We need to keep pushing it, the club system is so important for us and it's a huge moment for women's sport. It's a brilliant thing and it's massive for the club to get hockey out there."



Beeston are currently the only top flight club producing a professional TV output and Griffiths is encouraging others to follow suit. Although England Hockey holds domestic league broadcasting rights, they have stalled on investing in a product until there is an attendance boost to attract sponsors.



The disparity in crowds between the club and international game is a concern and is one area which will have to be addressed when Nick Pink moves shortly into his chief executive role from England Golf.



College girls lift Beeston



Last week, this column mentioned the youthful feel to the current women's Premier Division squads and the Beeston XI's average age of 21.75 came to the fore in stunning fashion on Saturday. Bottom of the table a fortnight ago after four opening defeats - the club's first three matches came against the heavyweight trio of Surbiton, Hampstead and Holcombe - Colin Clarke's side now have back-to-back victories. Moreover, their two goals against Buckingham were scored by 16-year-old schoolgirls, Repton's Sian Emslie and Oakham's Rebecca Malyon.



Slough find baby boom solution



Slough midfielder Laura Bailey was close to stopping her duties with the club this season due to the headaches in trying to sort childcare at weekends. She wasn't the only player to have similar thoughts over the last two seasons. And so, following a baby boom with the 1st XI, Slough's coach Kali Takher set upon an idea to make life easier for the team's five mothers and their six children as he worked with the club's volunteers to launch a matchday crèche.





Slough's Laura Bailey with son Arthur after 5-3 win Credit: Rod Gilmour



The 'Slough Sprouts' initiative was launched at the weekend and clearly paid dividends as the hosts beat Sevenoaks 5-3. In a tough league, Slough, who won the last of their 11 Premier Division titles in 2010, are fighting to regain their top-flight status. Wimbledon, who remain top alongside Reading with four successive wins, beat Harleston Magpies 2-0, with GB international Suzy Petty scoring their second. It is anticipated that clubs will be without their GB players this weekend with the women's Olympic qualifying matches looming.



Early start for Exeter



The BUCS hockey league has gone national for the first time this season. In the case of Exeter, the ladies 1s will be up at 4am on Wednesday for a return flight to Edinburgh to play their opening midweek fixture in the ICG women's hockey programme, alongside their Saturday national league duties. It is usually a member of Exeter men's squad who is forced to travel to Scotland in a day. Every December, the loser of the drinking game Fives has to get on the early train to Edinburgh Waverley the next morning, spend an hour or so with Edinburgh's captain and return the same day in a 16-hour round trip.



