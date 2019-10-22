s2h Team







One thousand hockey legs XI defeated State Champion school of Mizoram 4-2 to register its second success in as many as matches, which ensure the team move to Phase II of prestigious Sub-Jr Nehru cup today in New Delhi. Young forwardline of Mohit, Shoaib, Nitin and Priyansu troubled their rival team's defenders. In the keenly contest match today (Monday, the 21st Oct.), Mizoram took lead early only to see Nitin equalize. Then came a gem from Ankush's direct penalty corner conversion to give OTHL the lead. However, after half time Mizoram equalized only to see Nitin scoring again before another prodigous kid Priyanshu sealing the tie in OTHL's favour. Priyanshu was declared Best Player of the match too.





On Saturday, One thousand hockey legs defeated State Champion school of Gujarat to make a wining beginning in the 37th Jawaharlal Nehru Sub-Junior Hockey Cup, underway at Delhi's pride Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The team led by reliable defender, who led our team to Pune recently for the 4th SNBP Inter-school tournament, scored a goal through penalty corner, and then debut maker Shoaib Md added one before captain Md. Sameer converted a penalty corner to get us 3-1 score in the opener. Nitin of GBSSS, Janakpuri, tore the Gujarat team's defence, creating in its wake many chances. He was later fittingly adjudged as the Best Player of the match.



Nehru Cups are one of the six leading tournaments the Society based in New Delhi has been organizing over a long time. Due to its precise organization and rich history, the tournament is highly rated in Indian domestic circuit. Various State Governments' Education Departments organize Inter-school tournament to spot the champions team. This team is then sponsored by them to send Delhi. Being a nation wide phenomenon, we are proud we got entry since 8 years. Our performance so far has been noteworthy too. This year's team was actually our second best in the U-15 age group.





Priyanshu getting Best Player award at the hands of former international player VB Singh



Selectors Nirmal Jeet Singh and Uma Shankar ji were tasked to pin down 33 players in August. After many days of watching the boys in the selection trials they recommended 33 players of age group Under-15. The best of the lost was sent to Pune to take part in the 4th SNBP Inter-school tournament. The second best were played here in the Nehru Cup. However , four boys -- captain Md. Sameer, forward Nitin, defender Ankush Kumar and goal-keeper Pradeep Kumar -- were continued for the Nehru Cup too, considering their over all ability to turn the matches in their favour. Undoubtedly, the foursome lent solidity to our new boys who had enormous teething problems. Significantly, the foursome played in the 10th Hockey India Sub-Jr National Championship held in Bilaspur in June 2019, thus making hattrick of their matches for the year in question.



As a first step, 22 players were given training on turf grouns by student coach Sunil. He shortlisted players and then finalized the final 16 with consultation with Nirmal Ji and Uma Shankar Ji, mentors. The team: Aalok & Pradeep goalkeepers. Ankush, Sameer, Nikhil as defenders. Prashant, Arvind, Prince Tiwari, Yash as midfielders. Raunak Paswan, Nitin, Md.Shoaib as forwards. Ghitorni boy Priyanshu, spotted for his talent after his steller show in the Festival Cup 2019, was the youngest of the lot, who seemed to possess dexterity and depth in whatever he does on the field. He is a future prospect, and is glad to see him in action against India's best domestic teams.



Nehru Hockey Tournament Society is the first hockey organization in India to give nascent OTHL entry for its Combined Team in line with NCC. We have been participating in the prestigious tournament since 8 years. Our boys will play their second match on Monday, the 21st October 2019 at picturesque Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.



